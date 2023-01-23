Triumphing in close games used to be Wisconsin’s specialty. The Badgers were kings of the nail-biting victory a year ago, riding a 10-1 record in games decided by two possessions or less to a share of the Big Ten championship. A year later, Wisconsin’s inability to close out games has sunk the Badgers to the middle of a muddled conference. A slow start offensively throughout the first half set the stage for an ugly finish, as Wisconsin missing its final seven shots was part of the downfall in a 66-63 defeat to Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena. UW (12-6, 4-4 Big Ten) also missed seven free throws, failed to outrebound an opponent for a seventh straight game, and was held under 40 percent shooting for the sixth time this season. As for those close wins, UW has lost two of the last games decided by six points or less. Here are my takeaways from Wisconsin’s fourth loss in the last five games.

Northwestern guard Boo Buie, center, drives to the basket against Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl, left, and forward Steven Crowl. He scored a game-high 20 points. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Offense is Simply Not Efficient

A full week of rest before embarking on three games in six games, Wisconsin failed to establish an offensive flow early and late. As head coach Greg Gard said following the close loss to Michigan State, the Badgers would have won if the game was 32 minutes long. Monday’s minute count likely would have been smaller still. UW scored nine points on its first seven possessions (thanks largely to Jordan Davis scoring seven of them) and just 17 points on its final 22 possessions, suffering from over-dribbling and careless turnovers. In the second half, the Badgers averaged 1.19 points per possession (a solid number) but missed their final seven shots and nine of their last 10 over the final six minutes to turn a three-point lead into a three-point loss. “It was uncharacteristic of us,” forward Tyler Wahl said. “We usually make some big plays or knock down some tough shots, but the ball just wasn’t bouncing our way … We started off a little slow, we ended a little slow, and that was the game.” Scoring inside is a challenge against Northwestern. The Wildcats entered Monday leading the country in two-point field goal defense at 41.5 percent. The Badgers were slightly below that number at halftime (40 percent, 6-for-15) and way above it in the second half (54.5 percent, 6-for-11). The problem was UW didn’t go inside enough and attempted a season-high 31 perimeter shots that yielded only 10 makes. It was evident that UW was settling instead of attacking but the Badgers had several wide-open looks that players simply did not hit. After ranking 62nd nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency last season, the Badgers currently sit at 110th in the KenPom ratings.

Hepburn and Wahl Forced Too Much

Wisconsin’s success this season falls heavily on the success and play of guard Chucky Hepburn (the team’s best guard) and forward Wahl (UW’s best player). Neither played well Monday. Hepburn finished 4-for-16 from the field and 3-for-9 from the perimeter. He missed his final five shots after his steal and dunk early in the second half, including missing two shots and two free throws on UW’s final three possessions. He did not address the media after the game. Playing his second game back from his high ankle sprain, Wahl had 11 points but needed 10 shots to get there and committed four turnovers, tied for the most he’s had this season in Big Ten play. “Trying to make too much happen at times when we didn’t need to,” Gard said. “I know he’s aggressive. I know he’s trying to make plays for his team, but we’ve got to make better decisions.”

Free Throws Hurt Wisconsin in Multiple Ways

Junior guard Max Klesmit – quickly developing into a sound defensive player – didn’t make the trip and likely won’t play Wednesday at Maryland as he recovers from an upper-body injury suffered last Tuesday. Taking an experienced defender off the floor for a team already short on experience played out with guards Boo Buie and Chase Audige combining to score 36 of Northwestern’s 66 points. Northwestern gets 21.7 percent of its points from free throws, and the Badgers’ fouls allowed them to go 16-for-18 (24.2 percent of its scoring), seven coming from those two players. “A bunch of guys were in foul trouble and they got to the free line easy,” said Davis, who fouled out after playing a career-high 38 minutes. “And they didn’t miss. That’s what was tough for us.” On the other hand, Wisconsin went 9-for-16 from the line, a performance Gard called “unacceptable” in missing at least six free throws for the fourth time in the last five games.

Jordan Davis Was Silver Lining

A little over a week since being informed he was losing his starting job, Davis was back in the starting lineup and delivered one of the best performances of his career. In addition to his seven early points (which was 0.9 points more than his season average), the junior hit three straight shots in the second half, the last of which was a three-pointer that put Wisconsin up 57-54 with 6:23 remaining. Davis’s 15 points were a career-high, only the fourth game this season he reached double figures, and he had six rebounds for the second consecutive game. “I thought he forced a couple shots early in the first half, I know he hit a couple and had a couple heat checks where we didn’t need to settle,” Gard said. “He had a tough assignment with Audige and for the most part did a pretty decent job on him.” Asked how he dealt with the demotion and spun it into a positive the last two games, Davis was a matter of fact. “Work hard,” Davis said. “Work harder. Keep your head down. Keep going.”

Off to Baltimore

Wisconsin quickly packed the bus and headed for the airport for a late-night flight to the East Coast. The Badgers will spend the next two nights in Maryland before playing a 6 p.m. CT game Wednesday, only to have a late flight home and another short prep for Illinois at home Saturday afternoon. Gard felt it important to play the game, as opposed to having it ruled a “no contest,” but there weren’t many good options left on the table with six weeks left in the regular season and the Wildcats already needing to make up a game. Another way to put it: “There was no good option to make this happen. This one stunk the least.” Wisconsin has already played games in three consecutive days this season in The Bahamas and has had quick turnarounds in Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments. “They are used to this stuff,” Gard said. “It’s unique. We’re the only team having to do this (two on the road in three days), but I felt it was important for us to play games. We looked at every single spot on the calendar and the only way to make this happen was to do this.”

