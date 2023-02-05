MADISON, Wis. - Returning to the Kohl Center after playing three of four away from Madison, Wisconsin (13-9, 5-7) was hoping to build on its win over Ohio State this past Thursday. Instead, the team failed to improve to .500 in league play and found itself back in 11th place. Here are a handful of takeaways from Wisconsin's seventh loss in the past nine games.

Wisconsin is unable to win consecutive games and build momentum

Back inside the friendly confines of the Kohl Center, all appeared to line up for Greg Gard and his bunch to get on some sort of a run. Coming off a win over Ohio State which snapped a string of six losses in the last seven games, Wisconsin would get into a stretch of four of the next six games at home. A stretch against Northwestern, Penn State and Nebraska represented three winnable games for UW as well. "It definitely felt like we were there," Chucky Hepburn, who led UW with 17 points, said after the game. "Whenever it’s a low possession game, you can’t turn the ball over and you have to convert on free throws and we failed to do that so that’s what happens when you don’t do that stuff." If Wisconsin had managed to pull it out at the end, it certainly wouldn't have felt like they should have won the game and yet the prevailing feeling is that the Badgers let one get away. In just over a minute and a half, UW had managed to rattle off a 7-0 run and turn a 42-48 deficit with just over five minutes to go into a one point edge with 3:21 left to play. Just as it had done much of last season and to start this season, it felt as though it would be able to pull out a close game. Instead, the team would hit just one more field goal over the final three minutes and was unable to come through late. With the game hanging on a one point lead either way, Greg Gard let Hepburn go to work each of the final four possessions down the floor. After pulling UW ahead by one, the sophomore point guard would hit just one of his last four shots. "Yeah just the shots need to be better," Gard said after the game when asked if he's comfortable with Hepburn taking those shots. "He’s made winning plays for us through his year and a half so far so you trust his judgment to get the best shot that he can get but at that point we’re in a position to draw contact and if not contact, then you’re at the rim but we’ll show those things tomorrow and help him get better with it." "First off, I consider him a leader. Just him being a point guard and being here a year, almost two under his belt - I trust him with everything he does," Connor Essegian added. "He’s earned that right. He works hard, he does the right things. He’s able to put the ball on the floor… and I really trust him with whatever decision he makes."

Free throw line woes continue to hurt the Badgers

After getting swept by Northwestern in the regular season series, the inability to convert from the free throw line very well could have been the difference in flipping both results. Wisconsin lost both games to the Wildcats by a combined five points and were a combined 14-27 (51.6 percent) from the line in the two games. "It's not a secret you have to convert (free throws) and like I said when you're in such a close game, those things that magnified so much," Gard said. "Got to shoot at the line better then have a chance to get there more." Attribute it to mental issues, fatigue or simply regression. Whatever the case may be, as a team that has struggled offensively, the group simply has to better from the free throw line. Coming into the game, UW was 12th in the conference with a free throw percentage of 65.8. That mark won't get any better after a 5-for-11 (45.5) outing Sunday afternoon.

Tyler Wahl unable to assert himself down low once again

It's been an alarming trend for the senior big man since returning from an ankle injury three weeks ago against Penn State. In the six games since returning, he's averaging 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Those numbers dwindle to 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in the last three outings. That kind of an impact is a far cry from the assertive big who nearly led UW to an upset of Kansas and 23 points and willed the Badgers to a road victory over Iowa with 21 points. Part of the trend has been alarming trend at the free throw line. Over the past six games, he is a brutal 8-for-21 (38.1 percent) from the line. Against Northwestern, his slump hit a new low. His efficiency has been an issue as of late but what stood out was a lack of aggressiveness. While Wahl's leadership quality as a senior and presence as a defender are intangibles that can't be replaced, when Wisconsin is at its best, it is working through the post and getting baskets from its senior leader. Through just under 30 minutes of playing time, Wahl finished 2-for-5 from the field for five points and added one rebound and four assists. With eight regular season games left to play, Wahl's field goal percentage (41.0) and free throw percentage (59.8) are down while rebounding (5.6) at a lower rate as well. "He's got to find a way whether we run stuff for him or find his way to get his hands on more balls off the glass," Gard said. " One rebound - I think he can help us more than that and he has to finish in the paint too... He's got to be able to convert and he has to command it more. He should be finding a way to get more than five field goal attempts."



Wisconsin has to be near perfect to win games