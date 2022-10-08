EVANSTON - Wisconsin kicked off the Jim Leonhard era with an emphatic 42-7 dismantling of Northwestern. A week after falling 34-10 to a Big Ten West foe, this was a return to success in the division for UW.

A pair of completions to Chimere Dike on the first two plays marked a sign of what was to follow on Saturday afternoon. Quarterback Graham Mertz and Dike led a historic day for the offense, and on the other side of the ball, Nick Herbig led a disruptive day for the defense.

BadgerBlitz.com offers key takeaways from Wisconsin's win on the road over Northwestern.