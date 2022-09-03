Wisconsin opened the season and asserted themselves against a lesser foe with a 38-0 win over Illinois State. The Badgers (1-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten) were paced by a performance by Graham Mertz that included just a pair of incompletions. On the ground, Braelon Allen notched 148 yards on 14 carries with a 96-yard score highlighting the night. Despite allowing seven plays of over 10 yards, the Badgers defense held up the shutout in the season opener. BadgerBlitz.com offers key takeaways from Wisconsin's season opening win over the Redbirds.

GRAHAM MERTZ CALM AND IN CONTROL OF OFFENSE

Graham Mertz paced Wisconsin's offense in the 38-0 win over Illinois State (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

The level of competition will certainly ramp up for the Badgers signal caller but for now, he passed his first test with flying colors. The third-year starter ended completing 14-of-16 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown. The pair of incompletions came on two drops from redshirt freshman Markus Allen that Mertz gave him a chance to make a play on. The first of his two incompletions came on the third offensive play of the game on third and four. Mertz dropped back and fired it in the hands of Allen who couldn't haul in the reception on an in breaking post route. After the drop, the junior quarterback rattled 14 consecutive completions. A mark of his decisiveness under center can be seen in the healthy distribution of targets he threw to. His 14 completions went to seven different receivers with five coming down with multiple receptions. The leading receiver was junior Chimere Dike who notched 106 yards on three catches. The first 100-yard game of his career. Mertz wasn't asked to create much on his own tonight but there are encouraging signs to take away from the performance. On the 16-yard touchdown to Chimere Dike who he found in the left corner of the endzone, he looked off the safety to find Dike. Highlighted by a pair of completions to Hayden Rucci underneath in a mesh concept, he consistently took what the defense gave him to move the ball. It's difficult to evaluate how much a performance like this could mean for his season outlook given the caliber of the opponent but the early returns are positive for Mertz.

DEFENSE COMES OUT "FLAT"

Wisconsin's shutout of the Redbirds didn't come without its share of miscues throughout the night. On the night, UW's defense - which is replacing eight new starters - surrendered seven plays of 10 or more yards. The unit can thank safety John Torchio for holding up a zero next to Illinois State on the scoreboard. With the game still scoreless, the Redbirds were in the midst of a 14-play, 71-yard drive before Torchio stepped in front of an ISU receiver and returned it for 100-yards for a touchdown. "I thought we came out very flat," Nick Herbig, who tallied a pair of sacks, said."Didn't come out the way we wanted to and I think if Torch doesn't get that pick-six, we're in a dogfight but Torchio changed the game for us." On the drive, Wisconsin didn't do themselves any favors. The Badgers initially came away with a stop twice on third down with Illinois State on their side of the field before two personal fouls extended the drive.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAgWUFSRCBQSUNLLTbvuI/ig6Mg4p2X4p2X4p2XPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb2huVG9yY2hpbz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5Aam9obnRvcmNoaW88L2E+IFggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CYWRnZXJGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQmFkZ2VyRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9E NE9vMTh6eWxyIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRDRPbzE4enlscjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBCaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcmsvc3RhdHVz LzE1NjYyMDk5MjU4OTc4MjYzMDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2Vw dGVtYmVyIDMsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

PENALTIES IN THE FIRST HALF AN ISSUE

The aforementioned penalties were just a part of a larger issue for the Badgers. In the first half, UW totaled five penalties. Two came on defense extending a drive for ISU where they knocked on the door and got all the way down to Wisconsin's nine-yard line. Another pair came on UW's first two punt returns with two holds. "We've absolutely got to be cleaner in those things that you can control," head coach Paul Chryst said after the game. Wisconsin would not commit another penalty in the second half but will certainly have to clean those up. Better teams will be able to take advantage of extended drives or special teams miscues that back up an offense.



MYLES BURKETT QB2