It's been an inconsistent, bumpy ride for the Badgers, but Saturday afternoon may have offered a peak into what the team is truly capable of. Lining up against a Purdue squad that was 5-2 coming into Camp Randall, UW dominated in a 35-24 win to improve to 4-4.

You never quite know what Wisconsin team is going to show up on Saturday. Fortunately for UW, the version that executes on a consistent basis showed up against Purdue.

Wisconsin took the opening drive down the field in six plays to score in a matter of two minutes and 26 seconds. Three plays later, John Torchio stepped in front of a throw from Aidan O'Connell and returned it the distance to go up 14-0. Coming off a missed 27-yard field goal from Purdue, the offense took the ball and scored eight plays later.

With two minutes to go in the first quarter, the Badgers held a commanding 21-point lead, which it never squandered.

Wisconsin will have to clean up the penalties - nine on the day. But aside from that, the Badgers put together their best performance of the season.

The offense churned out 381 yards on the way to 35 points and did not turn it over once. On the other side of the ball, Purdue's offense moved the ball but never looked quite comfortable. O'Connell threw three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. The Boilermakers were limited to 10 points going into the fourth quarter with UW leading at the time, 35-10.