EAST LANSING - Wisconsin's whirlwind season took another turn with a 34-28 loss to Michigan State on the road. Lack of execution, blown coverages, missed tackles, sluggish offensive performance and turnovers all contributed to the defeat. Now seven games into the season, Wisconsin is still searching for something to hang its head on.

Center Joe Tippman and safety John Torchio were part of a group of eight guys who were made available to the media. Tippmann, a junior, and Torchio, a senior, were visibly shaken and looked away when answering questions and spoke in soft tones.

The 34-28 loss in double overtime is somehow just an addition to what has now been four demoralizing losses. Sandwiched in between the defeat to Michigan State and the three losses in the first five games was a coaching change that saw Paul Chryst be let go.

After an emotionally driven week, the Badgers put it all aside and turned in a complete performance to stomp Northwestern, 42-7, on the road last Saturday. Whether or not it was a product of the opponent, it seemed UW could have used that momentum to springboard a turnaround.

Instead, the team is left to look themselves in the mirror once again and try to pull themselves together.