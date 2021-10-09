Takeaways from Wisconsin's 24-0 win over Illinois

Wisconsin crossed state borders this weekend and defensively overwhelmed a Big Ten West foe, led by a former head coach, on way to its first conference victory of 2021. UW (2-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) locked down an Illinois (2-5, 1-3) offense to under 100 yards while putting up nearly 500 of its own in a 24-0 win in Champaign on Saturday afternoon. BadgerBlitz.com provides key takeaways from a win that places Paul Chryst's team within one game of .500.

DOMINANT DEFENSE

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZW5kIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9iQmpDRTExU1hY Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYkJqQ0UxMVNYWDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBX aXNjb25zaW4gRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBCYWRnZXJGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CYWRnZXJGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0 Njk0NjY3MTM2NDEyNDY3NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVy IDksIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Wisconsin shut down Illinois throughout the game, allowing a mere 93 yards and 1-of-12 third-down conversions. Only one drive (out of nine total for Illinois) went longer than 23 yards -- a 12-play, 68-yard possession in the fourth quarter when many UW's reserves were in the contest. Illinois' biggest gain of the game came on Chase Brown's 23-yard run in the second quarter. That counted towards their 33 total yards before halftime. The Illini offense only accumulated three first downs in the first two quarters, two of which came on pass interference calls on Badgers defensive backs. UW only registered one sack and four tackles for loss on the day, but it recorded five quarterback hurries and 10 pass breakups. Illinois averaged only about two yards per play overall on 47 official snaps, and Bret Bielema's program moved the chains just nine times (five of which came on defensive penalties). There were penalties (more on that later) and missed opportunities for turnovers, but it is hard to be picky with a group that flat out shut down an Illinois offense predicated on the run (187.8 rushing yards entering the contest; 26 gained against Wisconsin this weekend).

OFFENSIVE LINE ASSERTS ITSELF

Overall, UW accumulated 491 yards on the afternoon, and credit goes to the offensive line here without first-team right tackle Logan Bruss. The starting five went, from left tackle to right tackle: Tyler Beach, Josh Seltzner, Joe Tippmann, Jack Nelson, Tanor Bortolini. Joe Rudolph's group allowed zero sacks to an Illinois defense that came in with 15 through six contests. It also opened holes and dominated the line of scrimmage against an Illini defense that did not allow more than 133 rushing yards since its second game of the season. On the day, Wisconsin gained 391 rushing yards on 61 carries (6.4 yards per attempt). Two Badgers backs went over the century mark in Chez Mellusi (21 carries, 145 yards, one touchdown) and true freshman Braelon Allen (18, 131, one). StatBroadcast registers 15 running plays of 10 or more yards, which accounted for 216 yards. Wisconsin held the ball for 42:43 of the game while grinding out 30 first downs. Not all was perfect with the offense on Saturday with two turnovers inside Illinois territory and penalties assessed, but it converted 7-of-13 third downs -- the first time it has moved the chains on more than 50% in that category this season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DaGV6IE1lbGx1c2kgd2l0aCB0aGUgdG91Y2hkb3duIGZvciA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JhZGdlckZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCYWRnZXJGb290YmFsbDwvYT4g4pqh77iPIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9QNEs1UWN6V21hIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vUDRLNVFjeldtYTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGT1ggQ29sbGVnZSBGb290 YmFsbCAoQENGQk9ORk9YKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NGQk9ORk9YL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ2OTUxMzk5NTQ0MjA5NDA5P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgOSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

BRAELON ALLEN SECOND MAN UP, NO JALEN BERGER

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmFlbG9uIEFsbGVuIGV4dGVuZHMgdGhlIGxlYWQgZm9yIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmFkZ2VyRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJhZGdlckZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiDwn5KvIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9rTklTVE1EWE1MIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v a05JU1RNRFhNTDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGT1ggQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFs bCAoQENGQk9ORk9YKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NG Qk9ORk9YL3N0YXR1cy8xNDQ2OTU4NTA3MDI3MjE4NDM0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgOSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

We received hints of Allen gaining trust last week with carries in the second quarter against Michigan. On Saturday, he eclipsed his season attempt total and then some against Illinois with his 18-carry, 131-yard performance. The first-year Badger averaged 7.3 yards per carry on the afternoon against an Illini defense that allowed only 3.7 per attempt for the season entering the divisional clash. Allen showed his power and burst in his first true extended look on offense, though not all was positive. Wisconsin drove down the field in the third quarter inside the Illinois 30, and the true freshman picked up six tough yards before coughing up the ball. Illini safety Kerby Joseph recovered the fumble to end a promising drive. However, Allen recovered to score his second touchdown of the year a series later. A five-play, 86-yard drive ended with the back taking the Graham Mertz handoff to the outside for a 23-yard score. Mellusi and Allen became the one-two punch for the majority of the game, as redshirt junior Isaac Guerendo did not play on Saturday due to what the Wisconsin State Journal's Colten Bartholomew and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jeff Potrykus tweeted was a "game-time decision." Neither did redshirt freshman Jalen Berger, who was there and suited up for the contest. In fact, Brady Schipper entered the game before Berger and received more carries (six carries, 36 yards) than the former four-star prospect from New Jersey. We'll see if the reason for Berger not receiving carries is addressed in the postgame press conference.

PENALTIES ADD UP

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub3AgcGxheXMgdnMuIElsbGlub2lzIDxicj48YnI+8J+Rj/CfkY/w n5GPPGJyPjxicj5XaGF0IHdvdWxkIHlvdSBzYXkgd2FzIHRvZGF5JiMzOTtz IHRvcCBwbGF5PyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOHkwQkNmbnFoSSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzh5MEJDZm5xaEk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgV2lz Y29uc2luIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQmFkZ2VyRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmFkZ2VyRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDY5 ODA0ODAxNDI4NzY2Nzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA5 LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=