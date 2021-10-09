Takeaways from Wisconsin's 24-0 win over Illinois
Wisconsin crossed state borders this weekend and defensively overwhelmed a Big Ten West foe, led by a former head coach, on way to its first conference victory of 2021.
UW (2-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) locked down an Illinois (2-5, 1-3) offense to under 100 yards while putting up nearly 500 of its own in a 24-0 win in Champaign on Saturday afternoon.
BadgerBlitz.com provides key takeaways from a win that places Paul Chryst's team within one game of .500.
DOMINANT DEFENSE
Wisconsin shut down Illinois throughout the game, allowing a mere 93 yards and 1-of-12 third-down conversions. Only one drive (out of nine total for Illinois) went longer than 23 yards -- a 12-play, 68-yard possession in the fourth quarter when many UW's reserves were in the contest.
Illinois' biggest gain of the game came on Chase Brown's 23-yard run in the second quarter. That counted towards their 33 total yards before halftime. The Illini offense only accumulated three first downs in the first two quarters, two of which came on pass interference calls on Badgers defensive backs.
UW only registered one sack and four tackles for loss on the day, but it recorded five quarterback hurries and 10 pass breakups. Illinois averaged only about two yards per play overall on 47 official snaps, and Bret Bielema's program moved the chains just nine times (five of which came on defensive penalties).
There were penalties (more on that later) and missed opportunities for turnovers, but it is hard to be picky with a group that flat out shut down an Illinois offense predicated on the run (187.8 rushing yards entering the contest; 26 gained against Wisconsin this weekend).
OFFENSIVE LINE ASSERTS ITSELF
Overall, UW accumulated 491 yards on the afternoon, and credit goes to the offensive line here without first-team right tackle Logan Bruss. The starting five went, from left tackle to right tackle: Tyler Beach, Josh Seltzner, Joe Tippmann, Jack Nelson, Tanor Bortolini.
Joe Rudolph's group allowed zero sacks to an Illinois defense that came in with 15 through six contests. It also opened holes and dominated the line of scrimmage against an Illini defense that did not allow more than 133 rushing yards since its second game of the season.
On the day, Wisconsin gained 391 rushing yards on 61 carries (6.4 yards per attempt). Two Badgers backs went over the century mark in Chez Mellusi (21 carries, 145 yards, one touchdown) and true freshman Braelon Allen (18, 131, one). StatBroadcast registers 15 running plays of 10 or more yards, which accounted for 216 yards.
Wisconsin held the ball for 42:43 of the game while grinding out 30 first downs. Not all was perfect with the offense on Saturday with two turnovers inside Illinois territory and penalties assessed, but it converted 7-of-13 third downs -- the first time it has moved the chains on more than 50% in that category this season.
BRAELON ALLEN SECOND MAN UP, NO JALEN BERGER
We received hints of Allen gaining trust last week with carries in the second quarter against Michigan. On Saturday, he eclipsed his season attempt total and then some against Illinois with his 18-carry, 131-yard performance. The first-year Badger averaged 7.3 yards per carry on the afternoon against an Illini defense that allowed only 3.7 per attempt for the season entering the divisional clash.
Allen showed his power and burst in his first true extended look on offense, though not all was positive. Wisconsin drove down the field in the third quarter inside the Illinois 30, and the true freshman picked up six tough yards before coughing up the ball. Illini safety Kerby Joseph recovered the fumble to end a promising drive.
However, Allen recovered to score his second touchdown of the year a series later. A five-play, 86-yard drive ended with the back taking the Graham Mertz handoff to the outside for a 23-yard score.
Mellusi and Allen became the one-two punch for the majority of the game, as redshirt junior Isaac Guerendo did not play on Saturday due to what the Wisconsin State Journal's Colten Bartholomew and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jeff Potrykus tweeted was a "game-time decision."
Neither did redshirt freshman Jalen Berger, who was there and suited up for the contest. In fact, Brady Schipper entered the game before Berger and received more carries (six carries, 36 yards) than the former four-star prospect from New Jersey.
We'll see if the reason for Berger not receiving carries is addressed in the postgame press conference.
PENALTIES ADD UP
One of the glaring negatives for Wisconsin in this one-sided affair came with the penalties. Officials flagged UW nine times for 101 yards. Five came on defense -- four pass interference calls, and one roughing the passer -- that resulted in Illinois first downs.
Offensively, four separate Badgers were called for penalties. That included two false starts -- one on tight end Jake Ferguson and one on Seltzner each -- a holding call on wide receiver Chimere Dike, and a personal foul on Beach.