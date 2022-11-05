MADISON - For the first time this season, Wisconsin was able to stack consecutive wins. In yet another encouraging performance, UW put together a dominant showing in a 23-10 victory over Maryland.

Following a win over Purdue, interim head coach Jim Leonhard mentioned that Wisconsin went "three for three" in terms of the effort and energy during games. The team is now four for four in that department following the win over Maryland.

The execution wasn't there in the loss on the road to Michigan State. But aside from that deflating defeat, it's hard not to be encouraged by Wisconsin's brand of football under Leonhard.

The running game got things going early and paced the offense with 211 yards in the first half. That attack paired with a defense that held Maryland to 56 yards in the first half. The offense struggled to get much of anything going during the first four drives of the second half, leading to just three points. The Badgers have outscored opponents 80-10 in the first half over the last four games.

Wisconsin's defense looked dominant all game and forced an interception by Hunter Wohler, who returned to action after a long absence. Consistent pressure also led to three sacks and four tackles for loss, making quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa uncomfortable all game.

Leonhard was always the favorite to land the head coaching gig and that hasn't budged one bit during his seven-game audition.