Good news surfaced Monday morning when No. 13 Wisconsin announced it started "regular game week preparations," and the football program now looks ahead to its second game of the 2020 season across Lake Michigan. Head coach Paul Chryst caught up with reporters early Monday afternoon to discuss a variety of topics. BadgerBlitz.com's Ben Worgull already wrote about discussions of redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz and what could be ahead this week in preparation for Michigan on Monday. Here are some other takeaways from Chryst's time with reporters on Saturday.

Who will Wisconsin be without this week?

Head coach Paul Chryst provided an update Monday on Wisconsin' status moving forward. ()

Though previous reports by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Wisconsin State Journal that Mertz and fellow quarterback Chase Wolf received positive COVID-19 tests, UW has not officially released the names of those players affected by that result. With that, we do not know for sure who will be absent for Saturday's game at Michigan (6:30 p.m. CT, ABC). Chryst said that some players are in position to contribute in roles they may not have been utilized in before. “I think we've got certainly some guys that are working in the depth [chart] right now with it, that haven't played snaps or a lot of snaps," Chryst said. "I think we got a couple guys that did some things on special teams, but now are getting some work with the first two groups on offense or defense. "I don't know how it's gonna play out ... but I think we got some guys that -- because of the situation, both what they're doing and kind of how they're progressing and obviously where the whole roster is -- that we'll have some guys probably get some snaps that three weeks ago weren't probably in that position.” Later during the availability, Chryst was asked who he believes he will be without coming up this weekend against the Wolverines. "Specifically on how many we get back, there'll be a number," Chryst said. "Honestly, I don't count. You kind of got an idea, and there's a progression to the whole per player, the 21 days back. You know which guys that you're talking to that you're not seeing every day, and then you start to see them in walk-throughs, but I couldn't tell you exactly everyone's number what day they're on. "Then they isolate for 10 days, and then they take these series of tests, and then there's a progression to getting back, which part of the end of that progression is practicing. I think we’ll certainly get a couple guys back, I believe. But, honestly, as you kind of go in it, you’re kind of preparing with the group that you got right now.” As for any message Chryst has had for his team, he believes it has "been pretty consistent and constant." "You try to take advantage of the opportunities that you do get, and obviously we lost some opportunities," Chryst said. "Then it was, 'How do we do the best we can to be able to get back?' It's always been that where everyone's got to, you're always encouraging them to work and do their part. "This is a year where kind of something like COVID would open up an opportunity for someone else, but there's other years where it's an injury, and boom, you're one snap, one play away from moving up in the depth chart or whatnot. So I think your messaging's the same that way. As you go, you're working and preparing and you're trying to hone your craft best as you can."

Michigan talk

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. (USAToday Sports)