Takeaways from Paul Chryst's Nov. 9 availability
Good news surfaced Monday morning when No. 13 Wisconsin announced it started "regular game week preparations," and the football program now looks ahead to its second game of the 2020 season across Lake Michigan.
Head coach Paul Chryst caught up with reporters early Monday afternoon to discuss a variety of topics. BadgerBlitz.com's Ben Worgull already wrote about discussions of redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz and what could be ahead this week in preparation for Michigan on Monday.
Here are some other takeaways from Chryst's time with reporters on Saturday.
Who will Wisconsin be without this week?
Though previous reports by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Wisconsin State Journal that Mertz and fellow quarterback Chase Wolf received positive COVID-19 tests, UW has not officially released the names of those players affected by that result. With that, we do not know for sure who will be absent for Saturday's game at Michigan (6:30 p.m. CT, ABC).
Chryst said that some players are in position to contribute in roles they may not have been utilized in before.
“I think we've got certainly some guys that are working in the depth [chart] right now with it, that haven't played snaps or a lot of snaps," Chryst said. "I think we got a couple guys that did some things on special teams, but now are getting some work with the first two groups on offense or defense.
"I don't know how it's gonna play out ... but I think we got some guys that -- because of the situation, both what they're doing and kind of how they're progressing and obviously where the whole roster is -- that we'll have some guys probably get some snaps that three weeks ago weren't probably in that position.”
Later during the availability, Chryst was asked who he believes he will be without coming up this weekend against the Wolverines.
"Specifically on how many we get back, there'll be a number," Chryst said. "Honestly, I don't count. You kind of got an idea, and there's a progression to the whole per player, the 21 days back. You know which guys that you're talking to that you're not seeing every day, and then you start to see them in walk-throughs, but I couldn't tell you exactly everyone's number what day they're on.
"Then they isolate for 10 days, and then they take these series of tests, and then there's a progression to getting back, which part of the end of that progression is practicing. I think we’ll certainly get a couple guys back, I believe. But, honestly, as you kind of go in it, you’re kind of preparing with the group that you got right now.”
As for any message Chryst has had for his team, he believes it has "been pretty consistent and constant."
"You try to take advantage of the opportunities that you do get, and obviously we lost some opportunities," Chryst said. "Then it was, 'How do we do the best we can to be able to get back?' It's always been that where everyone's got to, you're always encouraging them to work and do their part.
"This is a year where kind of something like COVID would open up an opportunity for someone else, but there's other years where it's an injury, and boom, you're one snap, one play away from moving up in the depth chart or whatnot. So I think your messaging's the same that way. As you go, you're working and preparing and you're trying to hone your craft best as you can."
Michigan talk
Despite being losers of two of its first three games, Michigan still averages over 31 points per contest and has accumulated 430 total yards per game (6.6 per play, which may be a better measurement of success ... in one game, Wisconsin averaged 5.7).
Quarterback Joe Milton has completed over 60 percent of his throws and is putting up almost 290 passing yards per game. Chryst praised the junior signal caller, calling him "very talented," and how his arm strength "jumps out at you." He also expanded his thoughts broader about Michigan's offense.
“Quick release, and he can throw a lot of different types of balls, and they've got good good receivers go get it and obviously, athletic," Chryst said. "Then combine that with the size that he has obviously, it's a challenge.
"In my opinion. he's a really good football player, and yet, I think what makes him dangerous is that there's other guys around him. I think there's enough things that they do well, that it's a challenging week for our defense, and we’ve got to be obviously locked in, and everyone's got to do their part, which is very typical of every week, right? I mean, that's not anything new there. But if you don't, they’re not just him, but I think their offense can expose you.”
Michigan's defense started off strong in its season-opening 49-24 win on the road at Minnesota, allowing just 326 total yards on 4.5 yards per play. It's been downhill since then with a couple of losses.
Two weekends ago, Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns, and on Saturday, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed 30 of 50 passes for 342 yards and three aerial scores as well.
Overall, the Wolverines have given up nearly 412 total yards and 30 points per contest. Over 287 of those yards have come through the air.
To make matters worse for defensive coordinator Don Brown and his unit, Michigan will be without defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson. Head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed the standout has a fracture in his leg that will require surgery. That's another piece of the defense out that includes talented cornerback Ambry Thomas, who opted out before the season.
That said, Chryst still sees "a really good, challenging defensive scheme" and "a group of really good football players" to contend with.
“You don't see a team with a ton of missed tackles or missed-tackle opportunities," Chryst said. "You don't see some things where they're always getting beat, maybe at the same thing where you say, 'OK, this is something that they're just not covering, or they're vulnerable to it.' I know where they're at, and what other teams have done against them, but a lot of it's not where you look out and say, ‘OK yeah, that's going to happen, we can bank on that being part of it. That's who they are this year.’
“I think it's a defense that we've got a lot of respect for, and we’ve played them a lot and got a feel for it. We've been inconsistent against them, and so it's gonna be a big week of preparation for our guys. Then it comes down to when you play, you’ve got to execute. You're gonna get a lot of different looks, and you’ve got to play with great awareness. I think that's one of the things that's challenging about playing them, and like I said, they've got really good football players. I think that anytime you get a combination of really good football players, and it's a good scheme, that's gonna be a challenge. One that we're excited about, but they're not gonna give you anything.”