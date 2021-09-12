Takeaways from No. 18 Wisconsin's win vs. Eastern Michigan

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin piled up the yards offensively and thoroughly contained Eastern Michigan defensively en route to a 34-7 victory on Saturday evening inside Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin manhandled Eastern Michigan on both fronts during Saturday evening's blowout win. Let's start with the offense and the 352 rushing yards it accumulated against the MAC program.

At halftime alone, UW gained 377 total yards (275 on the ground) and had already recorded three rushing scores -- one each by running backs Chez Mellusi, Isaac Guerendo and Jalen Berger.

It also helped that Wisconsin asserted itself early on in the contest with 15 straight running plays in the first two series that resulted in 129 yards.

Overall, Mellusi finished with 144 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown, while Guerendo -- aided by an 82-yard sprint to the end zone in the second quarter -- ran for 92 yards on four attempts.

Wisconsin averaged 6.4 yards per carry on the evening, with four attempts of 10 yards or more. The explosive plays in this area of the game obviously stand out. Two of those -- Guerendo's 80-plus yard run, and Mellusi's 60-yard scamper from the first quarter -- pop out as the big plays.