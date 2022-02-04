Takeaways after Bobby Engram's introductory press conference

MADISON, WIS. -- Bobby Engram entered the McClain Center media room on Friday morning and introduced himself to the media for the first time as Wisconsin offensive coordinator. Wearing a suit, complemented by a red tie, a reporter noted how the newest UW coach dressed better than those in attendance.

"My son, I can thank him for that," Engram said after a laugh.

Engram returns to coaching the college game after eight years with the Baltimore Ravens -- five as its wide receivers coach and the last three guiding the tight ends. He previously coached Pitt's wide outs as a member of Paul Chryst's staff from 2012-13.

The former receiver turned assistant spoke with reporters for about 14 minutes before his son, wide receiver Dean Engram, joined him on the podium for an additional eight.

Did Engram ever anticipate coming back to the college game, and just how did those conversations start with Chryst?

"I don't think you ever close off any door," Engram said. "It was not a move that I was looking to make. I really enjoyed the NFL. I was in a great organization. I was growing. I was given the opportunity to move from the wide receivers to the tight ends, and that helped my growth exponentially.

"But again, this was an opportunity, and I think the timing of it and the fit, just what I what I know about the program and the tradition, my relationship with Paul, the opportunity for me to take that next step in my career. So everything just kind of aligned, and I think this is the right time, and I think it's a great fit for both sides."

