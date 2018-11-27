MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin senior linebacker T.J. Edwards was named a first team All-Big Ten linebacker for the second year in a row by conference media members on Tuesday, according to a release from the Big Ten. Edwards was a consensus first team All-Big Ten player last year, and was listed as a second team selection by the Big Ten coaches this season.

Edwards leads the Badgers with 104 total tackles this season, including 10.5 tackles for loss. Edwards also picked off two passes this season and was credited with three other quarterback hurries.

Pro Football Focus ranked Edwards as the second-best linebacker in the Big Ten this season, behind only Minnesota's Blake Cashman, and the No. 16 linebacker in the country. Edwards' overall grade of 90.1 from PFF was nearly on par with his 2017 campaign, when he received an overall grade of 90.4 while helping the Badgers finish with a 13-1 overall record last year.

Fellow UW linebackers Ryan Connelly and Andrew Van Ginkel were named to the third team by the Big Ten coaches - and senior safety D'Cota Dixon was a consensus third team selection by both the coaches and media members. Connelly and Van Ginkel were listed as honorable mentions by the conference media members.