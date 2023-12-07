Wisconsin received a commitment from Leon Lowery on Thursday. It was his second pledge to the Badgers in less than a week. The Syracuse transfer committed to UW shortly after his official visit this past weekend. The following day (Monday), Lowery backed away from that decision. But on Thursday, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound projected outside linebacker rejoined Wisconsin's current portal class.

Syracuse transfer OLB Leon Lowery is back with the Badgers. (USAToday Sports)

Over the last two seasons with the Orange, Lowery played in 25 games with 14 starts. He accumulated 71 total tackles, including 13.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks during that time span. He has two years of eligibility remaining with the Badgers. Lowery, who is originally from New Jersey, also listed offers from Houston, Georgia Tech, Baylor and Cal, among others, during his time in the portal. Syracuse head coach Dino Babers was fired Nov. 19, which allowed Lowery to enter the market earlier than the official Dec. 4 start date. This spring, Lowery is expected to compete immediately for a starting job in Matt Mitchell's room. The Badgers will lose starter C.J. Goetz to graduation, but the room does return Darryl Peterson, Jeff Pietrowski and Kaden Johnson. Lowery is Wisconsin's first known transfer portal commitment.