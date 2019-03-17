And heading into the spring, that scholarship list for the 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end from River Falls High School is likely to expand.

One of the top prospects in Wisconsin's loaded 2020 in-state class, Joe Stoffel already has offers from Ball State, Buffalo, North Dakota and South Dakota.

"I’ve visited Iowa - they were really interested and are coming back to my school this spring," Stoffel told BadgerBlitz.com. "North Dakota State has been really interested and so has South Dakota State, Minnesota, Buffalo, North Dakota, South Dakota, Ball State, Central Michigan and Wyoming. And I had a call on the phone recently with an Indiana coach.

"It’s really exciting and I’m really happy about it all. I’ve been waiting for this since I was seven."

The Hawkeyes, led by assistant coach Tim Polasek, have been extremely active in Wisconsin in the last handful of recruiting cycles. The Gophers have also had a consistent presence inside the state and head coach P.J. Fleck recently handed out an offer to Sussex Hamilton's Lucas Finnessy.

"It has been good feedback from Iowa," Stoffel said. "They’ve said good things about me and have told me what to work on in order to get an offer. Otherwise they are pretty honest in what they want.

"With Minnesota, they're excited to have me come visit soon. I’m going to Minnesota, Kansas State, Buffalo, Wyoming and Ball State coming up. I believe they are close to offering but need to see my interest a little more in their schools. Those schools like that I'm a big guy that can run and can move laterally."

Wisconsin's contact has been minimal thus far, but that could change in the coming months.

"I have gotten a (Twitter) follow from a recruiting coach, but that’s it so far," Stoffel said. "I'm very interested in hearing more from them, hopefully."

As a junior, Stoffel had 23 receptions for 428 yards and seven touchdowns for River Falls (9-2).