Stock Up, Stock Down: Wisconsin eyes upset over unbeaten Penn State

Inside the Rankings: Wisconsin Badgers' 2025 Recruiting Class
With a recent commitment in the 2025 class, it is time to go back inside the numbers for Wisconsin.
Wisconsin flips 2025 DT Drayden Pavey from Purdue
Wisconsin flipped 2025 defensive tackle Drayden Pavey from Purdue on Tuesday morning.
Notes: Luke Fickell discusses d-line improvement, Penn State, and more
MADISON — Takeaways from Luke Fickell's press conference prior to the Penn State matchup.
VIDEOS: Luke Fickell, Mike Tressel discuss Penn State matchup
MADISON - Wisconsin coaches Luke Fickell and Mike Tressel discuss the Penn State matchup with members of the media.
Wisconsin releases depth chart for Week 9 against Penn State
Wisconsin and Penn State are set to square off on Saturday evening at Camp Randall.
BadgerBlitz.com returns the weekly 'Stock Up, Stock Down' for the 2024 season. In this series, we'll offer evaluations of players on Wisconsin's roster in the context of their 'stock.' Performance, playing time and opportunity are all factored into the movement of a player's stock.
STOCK UP: RB Darrion Dupree
Darrion Dupree continues to see his stock rise. Last week against Rutgers, he asserted himself as the clear No. 2 halfback and scored his first collegiate touchdown. Against Northwestern, he tallied a career high in carries (11) and total yards (66), including a 26-yard reception, his longest play of the season thus far. We knew Dupree would come on strong, but to be the clear second-string back midway through his freshman season is impressive.
STOCK UP: RB Tawee Walker
Both of Wisconsin's top backs see their stock rise for consecutive weeks. Speaking of consecutive, that's two straight weeks Tawee Walker has logged 100-yard performances, the first time in his D-I career he's accomplished that feat. He's seemingly looked better each game, and is now the Badgers' offensive centerpiece heading into a tough matchup against a stingy Penn State defensive front.
STOCK UP: TE Tucker Ashcraft
Tucker Ashcraft played 39 snaps and found the end zone in the closing seconds of the third quarter for a critical touchdown to extend the Badgers' lead. The play was a beautiful design, as Braedyn Locke bought just enough time while Ashcraft snuck right under the defense's nose to get open for the score. The tight end has been even less of a contributor than expected in this offense, but it's encouraging to see a designed play for the sophomore in the red zone.
STOCK UP: LB Sebastian Cheeks
Since the Badgers have begun to deploy him regularly, Sebastian Cheeks has done nothing but wreak havoc on the edge. He added another half-sack against Northwestern, collaborating with Curt Neal to drop Wildcats' quarterback Jack Lausch for a safety. In addition to his sack, he added two hurries. That's three pressures and a sack in just eight pass-rushing snaps. Cheeks' playing time should only continue to rise if he stays this hot on the edge.
STOCK UP: P Atticus Bertrams
It's high time Atticus Bertrams got some love. After a lackluster debut season in 2023, Bertrams has quietly evolved into one of the best punters in the conference. In the Big Ten, he's top five in nearly every punting category from average yards-per-punt to punts of 50-plus yards to punts downed inside the 20. He averaged 47 yards-per-punt against Northwestern, tallied a 57-yarder and downed a punts at both the one and five yard-line. Bertrams has been a big part of Wisconsin's special teams renaissance.
STOCK DOWN: DL Brandon Lane
In games where he's been active this season, Brandon Lane played his fewest snaps yet against Northwestern (2). He's been one of the more curious cases on this defensive line, and getting him on the field for just two snaps seems superfluous. That's also now two straight weeks he's been out-snapped by the true freshman Dillan Johnson.
STOCK DOWN: OLB Aaron Witt
Darryl Peterson, Leon Lowery and John Pius are the clear top three outside backers on Wisconsin's defense. For the first five games of the season (the sixth he missed due to injury), Aaron Witt was the fourth man. That has since changed given Cheeks' performance the past three weeks. Against Northwestern, Witt played 12 snaps while Cheeks played 19. He's been effectively usurped at No. 4 outside linebacker.
_________________________________________________
