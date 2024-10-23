Stock Up, Stock Down: Wisconsin eyes upset over unbeaten Penn State

BadgerBlitz.com returns the weekly 'Stock Up, Stock Down' for the 2024 season. In this series, we'll offer evaluations of players on Wisconsin's roster in the context of their 'stock.' Performance, playing time and opportunity are all factored into the movement of a player's stock.

Wisconsin tailback Darrion Dupree. (Photo by USA Today Sports)

STOCK UP: RB Darrion Dupree

Darrion Dupree continues to see his stock rise. Last week against Rutgers, he asserted himself as the clear No. 2 halfback and scored his first collegiate touchdown. Against Northwestern, he tallied a career high in carries (11) and total yards (66), including a 26-yard reception, his longest play of the season thus far. We knew Dupree would come on strong, but to be the clear second-string back midway through his freshman season is impressive.

STOCK UP: RB Tawee Walker

Both of Wisconsin's top backs see their stock rise for consecutive weeks. Speaking of consecutive, that's two straight weeks Tawee Walker has logged 100-yard performances, the first time in his D-I career he's accomplished that feat. He's seemingly looked better each game, and is now the Badgers' offensive centerpiece heading into a tough matchup against a stingy Penn State defensive front.

STOCK UP: TE Tucker Ashcraft

Tucker Ashcraft played 39 snaps and found the end zone in the closing seconds of the third quarter for a critical touchdown to extend the Badgers' lead. The play was a beautiful design, as Braedyn Locke bought just enough time while Ashcraft snuck right under the defense's nose to get open for the score. The tight end has been even less of a contributor than expected in this offense, but it's encouraging to see a designed play for the sophomore in the red zone.

STOCK UP: LB Sebastian Cheeks

Since the Badgers have begun to deploy him regularly, Sebastian Cheeks has done nothing but wreak havoc on the edge. He added another half-sack against Northwestern, collaborating with Curt Neal to drop Wildcats' quarterback Jack Lausch for a safety. In addition to his sack, he added two hurries. That's three pressures and a sack in just eight pass-rushing snaps. Cheeks' playing time should only continue to rise if he stays this hot on the edge.

STOCK UP: P Atticus Bertrams

It's high time Atticus Bertrams got some love. After a lackluster debut season in 2023, Bertrams has quietly evolved into one of the best punters in the conference. In the Big Ten, he's top five in nearly every punting category from average yards-per-punt to punts of 50-plus yards to punts downed inside the 20. He averaged 47 yards-per-punt against Northwestern, tallied a 57-yarder and downed a punts at both the one and five yard-line. Bertrams has been a big part of Wisconsin's special teams renaissance.

STOCK DOWN: DL Brandon Lane

In games where he's been active this season, Brandon Lane played his fewest snaps yet against Northwestern (2). He's been one of the more curious cases on this defensive line, and getting him on the field for just two snaps seems superfluous. That's also now two straight weeks he's been out-snapped by the true freshman Dillan Johnson.

STOCK DOWN: OLB Aaron Witt