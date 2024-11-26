Stock Up, Stock Down: Badgers look to retain Axe, reach bowl eligibility

BadgerBlitz.com returns the weekly 'Stock Up, Stock Down' for the 2024 season. In this series, we'll offer evaluations of players on Wisconsin's roster in the context of their 'stock.' Performance, playing time and opportunity are all factored into the movement of a player's stock.

Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke. (Photo by USA Today Sports)

Advertisement

STOCK UP: WR Bryson Green

After Bryson Green's performance against Nebraska (four catches, 52 yards and two impressive touchdown snags), it's worth wondering what this passing attack could've been had he stayed healthy the entire season and/or if ex-offensive coordinator Phil Longo had made more of an effort to get him the ball. He's an extremely physical wideout, adept in jump-ball situations. He's the red zone threat the Badgers have been missing; unfortunately, his time with the program is likely set to come to a close after the season.

STOCK UP: QB Braedyn Locke

It's good to see Braedyn Locke's stock rise after it had steadily tumbled for weeks. It's a significant inditement on Longo that as soon as he's fired, Locke has a great day as a passer (292 yards, three touchdowns, 67 percent completion and an interception that wasn't his fault in the slightest). That came against a tough Nebraska defense as well. Locke has made it clear he isn't the long-term answer, but this most recent loss wasn't on him and he appeared to take positive strides under the temporary offensive brain trust.

STOCK DOWN: RB Tawee Walker

It's tough to include Tawee Walker here, as he still runs with the fire and passion that makes him the heart and soul of this disappointing offense. But in recent weeks, he's seemingly lost a step. He's averaging just 3.6 yards-per-carry since his 126-yard outing against Northwestern, which was also the last time he eclipsed the 100-yard mark. Darrion Dupree, meanwhile, appears to be the much more explosive runner at this point. And of course, Walker's fumble right before halftime against Nebraska was a brutal mistake.

STOCK DOWN: K Nathanial Vakos

Nathanial Vakos is having the worst season of his career. The kicker has hit just 12 of his 18 attempts (67 percent) after hitting 79 percent of his field goals last fall. More troubling, Vakos has missed three kicks within the 30-39 yard range, which should be automatic for the former All-American. He's also missed both of his attempts from the 40-49-yard range, but curiously drilled all three of his 50-plus yard kicks. It's just been a highly inconsistent year for the former Ohio Bobcat, and his struggles may prompt Wisconsin to look elsewhere at place-kicker this offseason.

STOCK DOWN: LB Tackett Curtis

Tackett Curtis looked nothing like himself against Nebraska. The sophomore linebacker appears to be in his own head. He had two bone-headed penalties, including an especially back-breaking unnecessary roughness and a completely avoidable face-mask call. He also looked tentative from his middle linebacker spot, waiting for the ball-carrier to come to him instead of seeking him like he usually does. Curtis is an important piece for the future of this inside linebacker room, and that was a troubling performance.

STOCK DOWN: OLB John Pius

The defensive staff called John Pius' number this week, as he was the most-utilized outside linebacker and was deployed in pass-rushing situations the most out of anybody in that room. He responded by logging two pressures in 22 pass-rushing snaps, a pressure rate of nine percent. That's not going to cut it. He also had a killer roughing the passer call on a play Wisconsin blew up, getting flagged for a high hit on Huskers' quarterback Dylan Raiola. This was a rough way to follow up a solid performance against Oregon.

STOCK DOWN: OLB Leon Lowery

If Pius was underwhelming against Nebraska, Leon Lowery was non-existent. He played 19 pass-rushing snaps, and failed to log a single pressure, hit or hurry. He finished with two tackles across 36 total snaps, and was credited with three missed tackles. Wisconsin's edges have been a major disappointment this season, and in a week where pressure on the opposing quarterback was a must, Lowery was once again nowhere to be found.

STOCK DOWN: TE Tucker Ashcraft