When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

THE STORYLINE

Chris Terek committed to Wisconsin over the summer but that was an entirely different situation only those few months ago. Since then, coach Paul Chryst was fired midseason. It was expected interim coach Jim Leonhard would get the full-time job but Wisconsin pulled a surprise over the weekend by hiring Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell. That has led to significant uncertainty with the Badgers and Fickell’s direction of the program, the future of position coach Bob Bostad and more. Through all this, the four-star offensive lineman from Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West has been keeping an eye on Notre Dame and vice versa. Terek visited for a game this season in South Bend, he’s developed a strong bond with Irish coach Marcus Freeman and position coach Harry Hiestand and has other connections to the program, too. Over the weekend, right before Fickell was named Wisconsin’s coach, Terek flipped his pledge to Notre Dame.

LOCAL REACTION

Just minutes before Luke Fickell officially became the head coach at Wisconsin, the Badgers lost their highest-rated commit in the 2023 recruiting class. Terek, who chose UW this summer over offers from Michigan, Iowa and Illinois, among many others, flipped his pledge to Notre Dame on Sunday afternoon. The Irish have been involved with the Rivals250 standout for the last few weeks, and the uncertainty surrounding Wisconsin’s coaching staff – specifically with lead recruiter and future position coach Bob Bostad – was enough to push Terek over to Notre Dame’s commit list. Losing Terek is a significant blow for Wisconsin, which is now down to nine scholarship commitments in the 2023 class and just one projected offensive lineman in James Durand. At 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds, Terek appeared to be a perfect fit on the interior of UW’s line, which was a position of need in the current cycle. His personality also matched well with both the coaching staff and current players on Wisconsin’s roster. Lastly, this is another blow to the recruiting momentum Wisconsin had in the state of Illinois, with Terek, Roderick Pierce and Jamel Howard all looking at other options. The Badgers aren’t going to find a player of his caliber with the Early Signing Period looming, but Fickell will almost certainly have to add someone in this class to fill Terek’s void. – Jon McNamara, BadgerBlitz.com Sting factor: 9

NATIONAL REACTION