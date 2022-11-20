When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

In June when Collin Dixon committed to Wisconsin, he said Madison truly felt like home.

The Tallmadge, Ohio three-star receiver was so sure of his decision to pick the Badgers that he canceled a visit to Illinois and pledged to Wisconsin as his official visit this summer ended.

But in recent days, the prolific receiver who has posted excellent stats in both his junior and senior seasons backed off his pledge to the Badgers.

As of Friday, Dixon had not put together any new list of schools and it did not seem like he was preparing to make a flip. Instead, Wisconsin’s tough season, getting rid of coach Paul Chryst and the relative uncertainty of the future coaching situation led to his decommitment.

Dixon becomes the second receiver along with Las Vegas Bishop Gorman’s Trech Kekahuna to decommit from the Badgers this month and the third prospect overall as three-star DL Jamel Howard from Chicago Marist also backed off his pledge.

No receivers are currently committed to the Badgers.