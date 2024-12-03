Steven Crowl, Nolan Winter Ready for the Big Ten's Big Tests

MADISON, Wis. – Eight games into their only season starting together, University of Wisconsin seven-footers Steven Crowl and Nolan Winter like what the early returns have produced. After rarely appearing together on the court last season, the pair are finding a rhythm working off each other. Winter leads the Badgers in rebounding at 5.6 points per game while Crowl leads UW in averaging 3.5 assists per contest. They have also combined for seven of UW’s 17 blocks. With neither tasked with carrying the scoring burden, November’s undefeated streak has made the kickstart to the season enjoyable. “It feels like no one cares about stats,” Crowl said. “Nobody cares who scores, nobody cares who gets the rebound, the assist. We just want to win and are playing for the guy next to us. Coaches have done a great job of implementing different things to help us score a lot of points. We don’t care. We just want to win, and it’s really fun to see.”

Despite hitting double figures once this season, Steven Crowl has contributed by leading the team with 3.5 assists per game. (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

The hot start has made some growing pains easier for both players. Winter played fewer than 15 minutes in consecutive games against Arizona and UTRGV when he struggled to guard quicker guards or undersized post players. Despite leading the front court in minutes played (25.0 per game), Crowl has been held to single digits seven times and has been plagued by point-blank misses around the rim. “More so than anything, it goes back to me wanting to be better,” Crowl said. “I just got to finish. I’ve had some bunnies that I’ve missed. There are certain things that go into the point aspect that I don’t care about. I just want to do whatever I can out there, whether it’s rebounding, finding my teammates who are great cutters and scorers to make it easier on me.” “I know there is going to be games where I need to score and be better. I’ll be better for sure.” The statement will be tested tonight when No.11 Wisconsin (8-0) opens Big Ten play against Michigan (6-1), which boasts its two 7-footers in junior Danny Wolf and graduate Vladislav Goldin. Wolf averages 10.9 points and a team-best 9.9 rebounds. His three double-doubles lead the team, including a 20-point, 14-rebound performance in Michigan’s win over No.22 Xavier in the championship of the FT. Myers Tip-Off. Transferring from Florida Atlantic after Michigan hired his coach, Dusty May, Goldin has posted two double-figure scoring games over his last three games and leads Michigan with 13 blocks, with Wolf close behind with 10. “Being big is a little more formidable and a little more common (in the Big Ten)," head coach Greg Gard said. "The game goes through ebbs and flows. There are times where playing two bigs is an advantage. There are times where it’s not an advantage. With Michigan, they’re big and Wolf is really skilled. He’s like a 7-foot point guard handling the ball.”

Nolan Winter leads Wisconsin this season in rebounding with 5.6 rpg (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)