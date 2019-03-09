Ticker
2020 LB Stefon Thompson wants to visit Wisconsin after Friday's offer

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Stefon Thompson had a strong interest in Wisconsin prior to his offer from the Badgers on Friday.

With a scholarship now in hand, the 2020 linebacker from Vance High School in North Carolina is looking to visit Madison at some point this spring. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound junior has been in contact with assistant coach John Settle, who recruits in that region for UW.

Xqxdk3rxga1joahea20w
Stefon Thompson
