2020 LB Stefon Thompson wants to visit Wisconsin after Friday's offer
Stefon Thompson had a strong interest in Wisconsin prior to his offer from the Badgers on Friday.
With a scholarship now in hand, the 2020 linebacker from Vance High School in North Carolina is looking to visit Madison at some point this spring. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound junior has been in contact with assistant coach John Settle, who recruits in that region for UW.
