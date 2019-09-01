With Wisconsin sitting on 14 commitments in the senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the latest edition of the State of the 2020 Class. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr (Jake Kocorowski)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to go without a scholarship quarterback in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected quarterback. Scholarships seniors: None Top targets: N/A Potential walk(s): Jason Ceniti, Johnny Kelliher What's next? After missing on its top three targets - Max Johnson (LSU), Tyler Van Dyke (Miami) and Parker McQuarrie (UCLA) - in the 2020 class, Wisconsin is not expected to take a scholarship quarterback in this cycle. With that, assistant coach Jon Budmayr will likely look to add a preferred walk-on to help with the depth on the current roster. From inside the state, Jason Ceniti (Madison Memorial) and Johnny Kelliher (Waukesha North), both of whom camped in June, are options.

RUNNING BACKS

Sevion Morrison (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tailback in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected running back. Top target(s): Sevion Morrison, Kevontre Bradford, Len'Neth Whitehead Scholarships seniors: Bradrick Shaw What's next? Kevontre Bradford, who visited officially in June, is still atop Wisconsin's recruiting board, but there's no guarantee he's favoring the Badgers at this point, especially after a recent offer came in from Ohio State. With that, Len'Neth Whitehead, who has UW in his top five, is an intriguing option. The three-star prospect from Georgia is expected to visit officially this fall. Additionally, Servion Morrison, a recent Nebraska commit, is expected on campus at some point this fall. Position coach John Settle offered him in August.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Chimere Dike (Jon McNamara/BadgerBlitz.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two wide receivers in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star wide receiver Chimere Dike. Top target(s): Isaac Smith Potential walk(s): Haakon Anderson Scholarships seniors: A.J. Taylor What's next? With a commitment from Chimere Dike, an in-state prospect from Waukesha North, the Badgers will likely look to take one more receiver in 2020. Isaac Smith, who picked up an offer this summer, is now the most realistic target. Wisconsin and Missouri are currently his top options, and the Badgers are expected to get Smith on campus for an official the weekend of Sept. 6 .

TIGHT ENDS

Cam Large (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tight ends in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from three-star tight ends Cole Dakovich and Cam Large. Top target(s): N/A Scholarships seniors: Zander Neuville What's next? After it signed two tight ends in 2019, Wisconsin is expected to do the same in this cycle after word surfaced that Cole Dakovich would likely begin on offense as opposed to outside linebacker. Cam Large, who recently made his commitment public, was a great addition this summer for the coaching staff.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Trey Wedig (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take five offensive linemen in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig, Ben Barten, Dylan Barrett and Tanor Bortolini. Top target(s): N/A Potential walk(s): Sean Timmis (committed) Scholarships seniors: David Moorman, Jason Erdmann What's next? Offensive line was arguably the biggest position of need in the 2020 class, and the Badgers have landed five scholarship commitments at the position. In-state senior Sean Timmis made six after he accepted the Badgers' preferred walk-on offer in late June.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Cade McDonald

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two defensive linemen in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from projected defensive end Cade McDonald Top target(s): James Thompson Potential walk(s): Matthew Schooley Scholarships seniors: David Pfaff What's next? James Thompson, a three-star prospect from Ohio, will take his official visit to UW the weekend of Sept. 6. There's a strong chance he joins fellow defensive end Cade McDonald on UW's commit list after his trip to Madison. On the inside, it appears the staff could go without a scholarship nose guard after Nash Hutmacher's commitment to Nebraska this summer.

LINEBACKERS

Nick Herbig (Rivals.com)

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Max Lofy

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one defensive back in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from a projected cornerback Max Lofy. Top target(s): LaDarrius Rice Potential walk(s): Amaun Williams, Nate Valcarcel Scholarships seniors: None What's next? Max Lofy, who committed in July over offers from Minnesota, Oklahoma State and Arizona State, among others, could be the lone scholarship defensive back Wisconsin takes in this cycle. Should room open up late, though, keep an eye on LaDarrius Rice, who could play corner, safety or even receiver at the next level.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Jack Van Dyke (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin will look to take at least two walk-on specialists in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from preferred walk-ons Jack Van Dyke (kicker) and Duncan McKinley (long snapper) Scholarships seniors: Punter Anthony Lotti and kicker Zach Hintze What's next?

With Jack Van Dyke and Duncan McKinley in the mix, Wisconsin is likely full on special teams for 2020.

PROJECTED 2020 CLASS