Wisconsin Badgers State of the 2020 class: July Edition
With Wisconsin sitting on 11 commitments in the senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the latest edition of the State of the 2020 Class.
Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.
QUARTERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to go without a scholarship quarterback in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected quarterback.
Scholarships seniors: None
Top targets: N/A
Potential walk(s): Jason Ceniti, Johnny Kelliher
What's next?
After missing on its top three targets - Max Johnson (LSU), Tyler Van Dyke (Miami) and Parker McQuarrie (UCLA) - in the 2020 class, Wisconsin is not expected to take a scholarship quarterback in this cycle. With that, assistant coach Jon Budmayr will almost certainly look to add a preferred walk-on to help with the depth on the current roster. From inside the state, Ceniti (Madison Memorial) and Kelliher (Waukesha North), both of whom camped in June, are strong options.
RUNNING BACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tailback in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected running back.
Top target(s): Kevontre Bradford, Ty Jordan
Scholarships seniors: Bradrick Shaw
What's next?
With DeaMonte Trayanum off the board to Arizona State, Bradford, who visited officially last month, moves to the top of the board. But with no guarantee he's favoring the Badgers, a few more offers could go out this summer. With that, Dylan Dowling, Quadre Nicholson and Darvon Hubbard could all be options. From the current scholarship list, UW is still in contact with Jordan, JoJuan Collins and Len'Neth Whitehead.
WIDE RECEIVERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two wide receivers in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star wide receiver Chimere Dike.
Top target(s): Parker Washington, Dyelan Miller, Xavier Watts, Roman Wilson, Lawrence Arnold
Potential walk(s): Conner Wnek, Haakon Anderson
Scholarships seniors: A.J. Taylor
What's next?
With a commitment from Dike, an in-state prospect from Waukesha North, the Badgers will likely look to take one more receiver in 2020. Daniel Jackson was atop the recruiting board, but the three-star prospect recently committed to Minnesota. Washington visited officially last month, while Watts and Wilson have the Badgers in their top groups, respectively. Miller picked up an offer this past weekend and is looking to visit officially this fall.
TIGHT ENDS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tight ends in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star tight end Cole Dakovich.
Top target(s): Cam Large, Luke Lachey, Joe Royer
Potential walk(s): Bill Wyatt
Scholarships seniors: Zero
What's next?
After it signed two tight ends in 2019, Wisconsin is expected to do the same in this cycle after word surfaced that Dakovich would likely begin on offense, as opposed to outside linebacker. Large, who has a top four of Wisconsin, Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia, could make his decision as early as July 4. The three-star prospect visited all four schools officially in June.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take five offensive linemen in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig, Ben Barten, Dylan Barrett and Tanor Bortolini.
Top target(s): N/A
Potential walk(s): Sean Timmis (committed), Noah Pappas
Scholarships seniors: David Moorman, Jason Erdmann
What's next?
Offensive line was arguably the biggest position of need in the 2020 class, and the Badgers have already landed five scholarship commitments at the position. In-state senior Sean Timmis made six after he accepted the Badgers' preferred walk-on offer in late June.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two or three defensive linemen in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from projected defensive end Cade McDonald
Top target(s): Noah Arinze, Joe Moore
Potential walk(s): Billy Johnson, Matthew Schooley
Scholarships seniors: David Pfaff
What's next?
It could be back to the drawing board for position coach Inoke Breckterfield after Nash Hutmacher's commitment to Nebraska. If the Badgers elect to pursue another defensive tackle, CJ West, Jamar Sekona, Dane Middlebrook, Willis Singleton Jr. and Northwestern commit TeRah Edwards could all be options. At end, Arinze and Moore have the Badgers in their top groups but likely aren't leaning towards UW.
LINEBACKERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take four linebackers in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star outside linebacker Nick Herbig, as well as three-star inside linebackers Malik Reed and Jordan Turner
Top target(s): Kaden Johnson, Preston Zachman
Potential walk(s): Ross Gengler, Gabe Chenal
Scholarships seniors: Zack Baun, Chris Orr, Tyler Johnson
What's next?
With three of Wisconsin's four available spots now filled, Johnson is the last big piece the Badgers are shooting for in 2020. The four-star prospect took his first official visit to UW last month but hasn't discussed a timetable for a final decision. Should room open up late, Zachman, who also visited officially in June, could be an option.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one defensive back in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected defensive back.
Top target(s): Max Lofy
Potential walk(s): Amaun Williams, Nate Valcarcel, Cole Wisniewski
Scholarships seniors: None
What's next?
Cornerback and safety were addressed well in 2018 and 2019, so much so that the Badgers could get away with taking just one defensive back in 2020. Lofy, who visited officially in June, has a top four of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma State and Arizona State. A decision is expected at some point this summer. Valcarcel, an in-state safety from Whitnall High School, also elevated his stock at camp last month and could be a scholarship option in the fall if room opens up.
SPECIAL TEAMS
How many will they take? Wisconsin will look to take at least two walk-on specialists in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected specialist.
Scholarships seniors: Punter Anthony Lotti and kicker Zach Hintze
Potential walk(s): Jack Van Dyke (punter), Dragan Kesich (kicker), Duncan McKinley (long snapper)
What's next?
Van Dyle and McKinley both have preferred walk-on offers at their projected positions. Kesich could be an option as a place kicker if room is available.
PROJECTED 2020 CLASS
QB (0)
RB (1) - Kevontre Bradford
WR (2) - Chimere Dike, Dyelan Miller
TE (2) - Cole Dakovich, Cam Large
OL (5) - Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig, Dylan Barrett, Ben Barten, Tanor Bortolini
DE (1) - Cade McDonald
DT (1) - Willis Singleton Jr.
LB (4) - Malik Reed, Nick Herbig, Jordan Turner, Kaden Johnson
DB (1) - Max Lofy
SP (0)
TOTAL: 17