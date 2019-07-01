With Wisconsin sitting on 11 commitments in the senior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the latest edition of the State of the 2020 Class. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to go without a scholarship quarterback in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected quarterback. Scholarships seniors: None Top targets: N/A Potential walk(s): Jason Ceniti, Johnny Kelliher What's next? After missing on its top three targets - Max Johnson (LSU), Tyler Van Dyke (Miami) and Parker McQuarrie (UCLA) - in the 2020 class, Wisconsin is not expected to take a scholarship quarterback in this cycle. With that, assistant coach Jon Budmayr will almost certainly look to add a preferred walk-on to help with the depth on the current roster. From inside the state, Ceniti (Madison Memorial) and Kelliher (Waukesha North), both of whom camped in June, are strong options.

RUNNING BACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tailback in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected running back. Top target(s): Kevontre Bradford, Ty Jordan Scholarships seniors: Bradrick Shaw What's next? With DeaMonte Trayanum off the board to Arizona State, Bradford, who visited officially last month, moves to the top of the board. But with no guarantee he's favoring the Badgers, a few more offers could go out this summer. With that, Dylan Dowling, Quadre Nicholson and Darvon Hubbard could all be options. From the current scholarship list, UW is still in contact with Jordan, JoJuan Collins and Len'Neth Whitehead.

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tight ends in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star tight end Cole Dakovich. Top target(s): Cam Large, Luke Lachey, Joe Royer Potential walk(s): Bill Wyatt Scholarships seniors: Zero What's next? After it signed two tight ends in 2019, Wisconsin is expected to do the same in this cycle after word surfaced that Dakovich would likely begin on offense, as opposed to outside linebacker. Large, who has a top four of Wisconsin, Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia, could make his decision as early as July 4. The three-star prospect visited all four schools officially in June.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

LINEBACKERS

DEFENSIVE BACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one defensive back in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected defensive back. Top target(s): Max Lofy Potential walk(s): Amaun Williams, Nate Valcarcel, Cole Wisniewski Scholarships seniors: None What's next? Cornerback and safety were addressed well in 2018 and 2019, so much so that the Badgers could get away with taking just one defensive back in 2020. Lofy, who visited officially in June, has a top four of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma State and Arizona State. A decision is expected at some point this summer. Valcarcel, an in-state safety from Whitnall High School, also elevated his stock at camp last month and could be a scholarship option in the fall if room opens up.

SPECIAL TEAMS

How many will they take? Wisconsin will look to take at least two walk-on specialists in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected specialist. Scholarships seniors: Punter Anthony Lotti and kicker Zach Hintze Potential walk(s): Jack Van Dyke (punter), Dragan Kesich (kicker), Duncan McKinley (long snapper) What's next? Van Dyle and McKinley both have preferred walk-on offers at their projected positions. Kesich could be an option as a place kicker if room is available.

