State of the 2020 class: June
With Wisconsin sitting on seven commitments in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the latest edition of the State of the 2020 Class.
Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.
QUARTERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin may go without a scholarship quarterback in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected quarterback.
Top targets: Hunter Dekkers
Scholarships seniors: None
What's next?
It will be interesting to see what Wisconsin does at quarterback in this class moving forward with it's top two targets this spring - Tyler Van Dyke, (Miami) and Parker McQuarrie (UCLA) - off the board. All four quarterbacks on the current roster are expected to return next season, so the Badgers could probably get away with not taking a scholarship signal caller in 2020. That's looking like the most realistic scenario heading into the spring, but Dekkers could be someone Jon Budmayr keeps his eye on moving forward.
RUNNING BACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tailback in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected running back.
Top target(s): DeaMonte Trayanum, Kevontre Bradford, Ty Jordan
Scholarships seniors: Bradrick Shaw
What's next?
Trayanum, who is being recruited as a running back by Wisconsin, is coming off an official visit to Arizona State. The three-star prospect has upcoming officials to Wisconsin (weekend of June 7), Ohio State (June 17) and Penn State (June 20). An announcement is expected to come no later than July. Bradford has talked about visiting this month as well, and Jordan included the Badgers in his recently trimmed-down list of schools. Should a new offer go out, Illinois back Quadre Nicholson may be next in line.
WIDE RECEIVERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two or three wide receivers in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star wide receiver Chimere Dike.
Top target(s): Daniel Jackson, Jalen Paxton, Xavier Watts
Scholarships seniors: A.J. Taylor
What's next?
With a commitment from Dike, an in-state prospect from Waukesha North, the Badgers will likely look to take one or two more receivers in 2020. Atop the recruiting board is Jackson, who visited for the Badgers' junior day and is expected back on campus for an official in two weeks. Paxton, who picked up an offer this spring, is an intriguing prospect from Texas who will visit for the first time this month. Recent offers to Hawaii wide outs Matt Sykes and Roman Wilson could indicate the staff wants three players at the position in this cycle.
TIGHT ENDS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tight end in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected tight end.
Top target(s): Cody Stufflebean, Cam Large, Luke Lachey, Caleb Fauria
Scholarships seniors: Zero
What's next?
After it signed two tight ends in 2019, Wisconsin would probably like to do so again in 2020, but limited scholarships may prevent that from happening. Large, who watched his recruitment explode this winter, visited in March and is expected back on campus this month for his official. The Badgers are sitting well with Stufflebean, who is visiting the weekend of June 21, and Lachey could also make his way to Madison at some point in June.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take five offensive linemen in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have commitments from Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig, Ben Barten, Dylan Barrett and Tanor Bortolini
Top target(s): Sean Timmis, Gunnar Kilen, Adam Vandervest
Scholarships seniors: David Moorman, Jason Erdmann
What's next?
Offensive line is arguably the biggest position of need in the 2020 class, and the Badgers already have five commitments at the position. Position coach Joe Rudolph will keep his eyes open at camp this summer, but it's likely the Badgers are now set at this position unless Barten or Bortolini end up on the other side of the ball.
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two or three defensive linemen in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected defensive linemen.
Top target(s): Nash Hutmacher, Noah Arinze
Scholarships seniors: David Pfaff
What's next?
Hutmacher, who is being recruited as a defensive tackle, has visited Madison at least three times and will be back on campus in June for his much-anticipated official visit. UW and Nebraska are his top options. Arizne has the Badgers in his top 10 and the Badgers are working to get him on campus this simmer.
It will be interesting to see if more offers go out, specifically at defensive end, where UW could use some more length. That said, keep an eye on Aaron Witt, who will camp with the Badgers this summer in hopes of earning an offer. And if the Badgers miss on Hutmacher, the staff could target defensive tackle CJ West, who recently decommitted from Minnesota.
LINEBACKERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take four linebackers in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers a commitment from three-star outside linebacker Cole Dakovich.
Top target(s): Kaden Johnson, Malik Reed, Khalel Mullings, Nick Herbig, Jordan Turner, Robert Wooten
Scholarships seniors: Zack Baun, Chris Orr, Tyler Johnson
What's next?
Dakovich, who projects to the outside, committed in January, though he could also play tight end or grow into a defensive end. Johnson, Reed, Mullings, Herbig and Turner will all visit officially in June, and Wooten has the Badgers in his top 8. This is certainly a position to keep a close eye on in June.
CORNERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one cornerback in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected cornerback.
Top target(s): Max Lofy
Scholarships seniors: None
What's next?
Cornerback was addressed well in 2018 and 2019 and isn't a huge position of need, so much so that the Badgers could get away with taking just one in 2020. Lofy is set to visit officially in June and there's a very good chance Wisconsin can wrap up his recruitment this month.
SAFETIES
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one safety in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected safety.
Top target(s): Makari Paige, Cameron Martinez, Antonio Johnson
Scholarships seniors: None
What's next?
Like cornerback, safety isn't a huge need for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. Paige and Martinez are both big-time prospects who visited in April, and a recent offer went out to Johnson, a four-star prospect from Illinois.
SPECIAL TEAMS
How many will they take? Wisconsin will look to take at least one walk-on specialist in the 2020 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected specialist.
Scholarships seniors: Punter Anthony Lotti and kicker Zach Hintze
What's next?
With a scholarship kicker and punter entering their senior seasons, Wisconsin may elect to extend an offer at one of the positions this summer. Jack Van Dyke (Neenah) and Dragan Kesich (Oak Creek) are both options from inside the state who have already visited unofficially. More realistically, though, Wisconsin will look to add one or both as a preferred walk-on.
PROJECTED 2020 CLASS
QB (0)
RB (1) - DeaMonte Trayanum
WR (3) - Chimere Dike, Jalen Paxton, Daniel Jackson
TE (1) - Cody Stufflebean
OL (5) - Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig, Dylan Barrett, Ben Barten, Tanor Bortolini
DE (1) - Aaron Whitt
DT (1) - CJ West
LB (4) - Cole Dakovich, Nick Herbig, Jordan Turner, Kaden Johnson
CB (1) - Max Lofy
S (0)