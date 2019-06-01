With Wisconsin sitting on seven commitments in the junior cycle, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's ahead in the latest edition of the State of the 2020 Class. Note: The "top target(s)" category takes into account talent level and current interest in Wisconsin. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the UW coaching staff.

QUARTERBACKS

Jon Budmayr (left) (Dan Sanger)

How many will they take? Wisconsin may go without a scholarship quarterback in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected quarterback. Top targets: Hunter Dekkers Scholarships seniors: None What's next? It will be interesting to see what Wisconsin does at quarterback in this class moving forward with it's top two targets this spring - Tyler Van Dyke, (Miami) and Parker McQuarrie (UCLA) - off the board. All four quarterbacks on the current roster are expected to return next season, so the Badgers could probably get away with not taking a scholarship signal caller in 2020. That's looking like the most realistic scenario heading into the spring, but Dekkers could be someone Jon Budmayr keeps his eye on moving forward.

RUNNING BACKS

DeaMonte Trayanum (Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tailback in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected running back. Top target(s): DeaMonte Trayanum, Kevontre Bradford, Ty Jordan Scholarships seniors: Bradrick Shaw What's next? Trayanum, who is being recruited as a running back by Wisconsin, is coming off an official visit to Arizona State. The three-star prospect has upcoming officials to Wisconsin (weekend of June 7), Ohio State (June 17) and Penn State (June 20). An announcement is expected to come no later than July. Bradford has talked about visiting this month as well, and Jordan included the Badgers in his recently trimmed-down list of schools. Should a new offer go out, Illinois back Quadre Nicholson may be next in line.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Chimere Dike (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two or three wide receivers in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star wide receiver Chimere Dike. Top target(s): Daniel Jackson, Jalen Paxton, Xavier Watts Scholarships seniors: A.J. Taylor What's next? With a commitment from Dike, an in-state prospect from Waukesha North, the Badgers will likely look to take one or two more receivers in 2020. Atop the recruiting board is Jackson, who visited for the Badgers' junior day and is expected back on campus for an official in two weeks. Paxton, who picked up an offer this spring, is an intriguing prospect from Texas who will visit for the first time this month. Recent offers to Hawaii wide outs Matt Sykes and Roman Wilson could indicate the staff wants three players at the position in this cycle.

TIGHT ENDS

Cody Stufflebean

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tight end in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected tight end. Top target(s): Cody Stufflebean, Cam Large, Luke Lachey, Caleb Fauria Scholarships seniors: Zero What's next? After it signed two tight ends in 2019, Wisconsin would probably like to do so again in 2020, but limited scholarships may prevent that from happening. Large, who watched his recruitment explode this winter, visited in March and is expected back on campus this month for his official. The Badgers are sitting well with Stufflebean, who is visiting the weekend of June 21, and Lachey could also make his way to Madison at some point in June.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Trey Wedig (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Nash Hutmacher (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two or three defensive linemen in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected defensive linemen. Top target(s): Nash Hutmacher, Noah Arinze Scholarships seniors: David Pfaff What's next? Hutmacher, who is being recruited as a defensive tackle, has visited Madison at least three times and will be back on campus in June for his much-anticipated official visit. UW and Nebraska are his top options. Arizne has the Badgers in his top 10 and the Badgers are working to get him on campus this simmer. It will be interesting to see if more offers go out, specifically at defensive end, where UW could use some more length. That said, keep an eye on Aaron Witt, who will camp with the Badgers this summer in hopes of earning an offer. And if the Badgers miss on Hutmacher, the staff could target defensive tackle CJ West, who recently decommitted from Minnesota.

LINEBACKERS

Cole Dakovich (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

CORNERBACKS

Max Lofy

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one cornerback in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected cornerback. Top target(s): Max Lofy Scholarships seniors: None

What's next? Cornerback was addressed well in 2018 and 2019 and isn't a huge position of need, so much so that the Badgers could get away with taking just one in 2020. Lofy is set to visit officially in June and there's a very good chance Wisconsin can wrap up his recruitment this month.

SAFETIES

Makari Paige (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com)

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one safety in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected safety. Top target(s): Makari Paige, Cameron Martinez, Antonio Johnson Scholarships seniors: None What's next? Like cornerback, safety isn't a huge need for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. Paige and Martinez are both big-time prospects who visited in April, and a recent offer went out to Johnson, a four-star prospect from Illinois.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Jack Van Dyke (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

How many will they take? Wisconsin will look to take at least one walk-on specialist in the 2020 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected specialist. Scholarships seniors: Punter Anthony Lotti and kicker Zach Hintze What's next?

With a scholarship kicker and punter entering their senior seasons, Wisconsin may elect to extend an offer at one of the positions this summer. Jack Van Dyke (Neenah) and Dragan Kesich (Oak Creek) are both options from inside the state who have already visited unofficially. More realistically, though, Wisconsin will look to add one or both as a preferred walk-on.

