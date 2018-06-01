State of the 2019 class: June
With Wisconsin sitting on eight commitments in the 2019 class, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's left to accomplish in the junior cycle.
QUARTERBACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star quarterback Graham Mertz.
Scholarships seniors: Zero
What's next?
Wisconsin's early homework paid off huge this fall when the Badgers hit on four-star quarterback Graham Mertz, who, at the time, only had offers from Kansas and Minnesota. Moving forward, quarterback recruiting in 2019 revolves solely around Mertz, who picked up offers from Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Georgia, among many others, this off-season. A visit to Wisconsin in February had Wisconsin fans feeling confident about his current pledge, but Mertz has not completely shut the door on other schools. He will visit officially this month.
RUNNING BACKS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one, possibly two, tailbacks in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from three-star tailback Julius Davis.
Scholarships seniors: Chris James, Taiwan Deal, Alec Ingold (fullback)
What's next?
Commit No. 4 for Wisconsin in the 2019 class, Julius Davis, who chose the Badgers over an offer from Buffalo and strong interest from Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Illinois, among others, will bring a physical presence to UW's backfield when he arrives on campus. The three-star prospect was also hot on the recruiting front this winter and spring with scholarships from Notre Dame, LSU and USC; Alabama, Michigan and Florida State are also interested.
If Wisconsin does take a second back in the 2019 class, Patrick Garwo, a four-star junior from Pennsylvania, included the Badgers in his top six. If Garwo visits, look for that to happen this summer. Outside of Garwo, fellow four-star Zach Charbonnet has also talked about visiting Madison this summer.
WIDE RECEIVERS
How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one wide receiver in the 2019 class.
Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected in the 2019 class.
Scholarships seniors: None
What's next?
Nolan Groulx's decommitment has things a bit up in the air at the wide out position, but that doesn't mean the cabinet is completely empty in 2019. Though he's listed as an athlete, Marcus Graham will probably wind up at receiver when he arrives on campus. And with Wisconsin depth at the position, the staff could probably get away with just taking him in this cycle. It will be interesting to see if new options pop up this summer, such as Georgia sleeper Jameson Turner.
TIGHT ENDS
