With Wisconsin sitting on eight commitments in the 2019 class, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's left to accomplish in the junior cycle.

QUARTERBACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a commitment from four-star quarterback Graham Mertz. Scholarships seniors: Zero What's next? Wisconsin's early homework paid off huge this fall when the Badgers hit on four-star quarterback Graham Mertz, who, at the time, only had offers from Kansas and Minnesota. Moving forward, quarterback recruiting in 2019 revolves solely around Mertz, who picked up offers from Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Georgia, among many others, this off-season. A visit to Wisconsin in February had Wisconsin fans feeling confident about his current pledge, but Mertz has not completely shut the door on other schools. He will visit officially this month.

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one wide receiver in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers do not have a commitment from a projected in the 2019 class. Scholarships seniors: None What's next? Nolan Groulx's decommitment has things a bit up in the air at the wide out position, but that doesn't mean the cabinet is completely empty in 2019. Though he's listed as an athlete, Marcus Graham will probably wind up at receiver when he arrives on campus. And with Wisconsin depth at the position, the staff could probably get away with just taking him in this cycle. It will be interesting to see if new options pop up this summer, such as Georgia sleeper Jameson Turner.

TIGHT ENDS