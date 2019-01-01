With Wisconsin sitting on 25 signatures in the 2019 class after the early signing period, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at what's left - if anything - to accomplish in the current cycle.



QUARTERBACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one quarterback in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a signature from four-star quarterback Graham Mertz. Scholarships seniors: Zero What's next? Mertz, the 2018 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year, passed for 3,886 yards and a state-record 51 touchdowns as a senior. The early enrollee is the highest-rated quarterback prospect the Badgers have signed during the Internet era (2002). "We think that Graham does a ton of things that can fit right into what we're doing, and possibly add a little more to it," head coach Paul Chryst said on the Big Ten Network. "I was talking about how this class is connected, and Graham kind of shows a lot of the qualities of a really good quarterback. "He is the leader of this class in many ways. Certainly a great personality and a lot of the other committed kids have got to know him. He's obviously very talented and we love the way he throws - he can throw every type of ball." Unless the staff adds a late walk-on like John Paci or Leo Kelly, the Badgers are done at quarterback.

RUNNING BACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one tailback and one fullback in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have signatures from three-star tailback Julius Davis and two-star fullback Quan Easterling. Scholarships seniors: Chris James, Taiwan Deal, Alec Ingold (fullback) What's next? Davis missed a good chunk of his senior season due to an injury, but he should be full-go when he arrives on campus this summer. As a junior, the three-star prospect had 257 carries for 1,762 yards and 17 touchdowns. Easterling, who helped Hoban to a 43-2 record over his three varsity seasons, should be a nice lead blocker for Davis and the rest of the tailback group down the road. Evan Hull, who visited unofficially this fall, could be a scholarship option this month. The standout from Minnesota currently has offers from Air Force, Brown, Buffalo, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, North Dakota State, Princeton and Yale, among others. Minnesota, Iowa and Northwestern are also showing late interest.

WIDE RECEIVERS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one wide receiver in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a signature from three-star wide receiver Stephan Bracey. Scholarships seniors: None Signed walk-on(s): Cameron Phillips What's next? Bracey, a speedster from East Kentwood High School, was a late-bloomer who the Badgers flipped from Western Michigan. The three-star prospect had 40 catches for 893 yards and 14 total touchdowns this past fall. Phillips is likely the highest-rated walk-on the program has ever signed. After missing all of his senior season with an injury, the three-star prospect will have a chip on his shoulder this spring as an early enrollee. "He's (Bracey) fast, and he's done a lot of things for that team ," Chryst said on BTN. "He's certainly one of their leaders and he does have that element of speed that everyone's looking for and we're excited to get. When you watch his tape and you get to know him, he's a competitor and a heck of a football player."

TIGHT ENDS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two tight ends in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have signatures from four-star Hayden Rucci and three-star Clay Cundiff. Scholarships seniors: Zander Neuville What's next? Rucci, who had 30 catches for 645 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior, should give Wisconsin a good mix of pass catching and in-line blocking. He's paired with Cundiff, a former Kanas commit who was a first-team all-state selection as a senior.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take two offensive linemen in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have signatures from four-star Logan Brown and three-star Joe Tippmann. Scholarships seniors: Micah Kapoi, Beau Benzschawel, Michael Deiter Signed walk-on(s): Logan O'Brien What's next? Brown, a projected tackle, and Tippmann, who will likely play guard, were two long-time commits for Wisconsin in the 2019 class. "Logan is a heck of a football player, and that always starts the whole process." Chryst said on BTN. "What we're really excited about with Logan is who he is. We've been fortunate and got to know Logan early. He committed a couple years ago, so you appreciate that. "Logan is a heck of a player and better than that, though, he's a heck of a person. Couldn't be more excited." In-state tackle J.J. Lippe could add his name to Wisconsin's walk-on list before February.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take four defensive linemen in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have signatures from defensive tackles Keeanu Benton and Rodas Johnson, and defensive end Gio Paez. Scholarships seniors: Olive Sagapolu What's next? Wisconsin did a great job addressing arguably its top position of need in the 2019 class. And the staff may not be done, as Benton (75 tackles, 7.0 TFLs and two sacks as a senior), Paez and Johnson (32 tackles, 2.5 TFLs and 1.5 sacks) are all versatile prospects who should be able to play in a few techniques on the line. One from that trio could be in the two-deep next fall behind nose guard Bryson Williams. Deshon Hall could be another prospect the Badgers flip before the February signing period. The three-star prospect is currently committed Louisiana Tech but plans to take an official to UW this month. The Badgers have also inquired about Soni Fonua, a JUCO defensive end from Arizona.

LINEBACKERS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take four linebackers in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have signatures from projected inside linebackers Leo Chenal and Maema Njongmeta, as well as projected outside linebackers Spencer Lytle and Skyler Meyers. Scholarships seniors: Ryan Connelly, TJ Edwards, Andrew Van Ginkel Signed walk-on(s): Jackson Kollath, Tatum Grass What's next? Two projected insider backers (Chenal and Njongmeta) join two on the outside (Meyers and Lytle) for Wisconsin in this class. Lytle, who had 108 tackles, 12 TFLs and seven sacks as a senior, is the most decorated, but all four bring someone unique to the table. Lytle and Chenal will enroll early and take part in spring camp. “Leo will start at linebacker,” Chryst said on the Big Ten Network. “He's a heck of a football player from a small town up in Northern Wisconsin, Grantsburg. But, again, Leo has been committed for a long time now and his brother (John Chenal) is actually on the roster right now. Fired up about Leo, certainly. “I think we feel like we got a really good group that fits what we're doing defensively. It's a group that's active and also a group that can play in a number of different linebacker spots. “Maema, as you watch his tape, he's an inside backer that flies around. Spencer Lytle and Skyler, we are fired up about them, and we do think that they have become a great fit for our defense and can help on special teams. So we're excited about that group.” Alexis Ramos and Kahi Neves are JUCO options the staff has inquired about.

CORNERBACKS

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take three cornerbacks backs in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have signatures from projected cornerbacks James Williams, Dean Engram and Semar Melvin. Scholarships seniors: None What's next? Another big influx of talent will hit the cornerback room this summer with the addition of South Florida standouts Williams (four-year starter) and Melvin (13 pass breakups this fall), along with Engram (three-time All-WCAC selection) from Washington D.C.

SAFETIES

How many will they take? Wisconsin is expected to take one safety in the 2019 class. Who do they already have? The Badgers have a signature from three-star Titus Toler Scholarships seniors: D'Cota Dixon What's next? Wisconsin capped off its 2019 class with Toler, a big-time prospect from powerhouse St. John Bosco. The three-star prospect, who had 68 tackles and four interceptions this fall, picked up a late offer from USC before singing with the Badgers. The Badgers are also in contact with Michael Axelrood, who visited the weekend before the dead period in December. ________________________________________________