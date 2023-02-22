State by State: A look at the Badgers' top recruiting targets in Wisconsin
With Wisconsin's 2023 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2024 class.
Today, we conclude with Wisconsin, the lifeblood of the Badgers' program.
Primary recruiter(s) in the state: Luke Fickell has yet to designate a primary in-state recruiter on his current staff.
Number of athletes on the 2023 spring roster from Wisconsin: 42
Number of known offers extended in Wisconsin in 2024 class: 7
Hotspot: Kimberly High School, Arrowhead High School
In-state players who got away from the Badgers: Mike Hardy, Will Hagerup, Trae Waynes, Levon Myers, R.J. Shelton, A.J. Natter, Craig Evans, Gaelin Elmore, Robert Windsor, Vince Hughes, Ben Bredeson, Tristian Pipp, Nathan Stanley, Carson Hinzman, Billy Schrauth and Jerry Cross.
COMMITTED PROSPECTS FROM INSIDE THE STATE
Robert Booker, a three-star tight end from Waunakee High School, made an early commitment to the Badgers this winter. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound junior chose Wisconsin over scholarships from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Purdue, UNLV, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.
TOP 10 REMAINING PRIORITIES IN WISCONSIN
Corey Smith, a four-star tailback from Catholic Memorial, is one of Wisconsin's top overall targets in the 2024 cycle, regardless of position. The No. 12 tailback in the country has visited UW a handful of times, most recently for the Badgers' junior day in January. Smith plans to visit Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Penn State, Clemson and USC this offseason.
In-state offensive lineman Donovan Harbour, who visited for Wisconsin's junior day in January, is a high-priority target for the Badgers in the 2024 class. The standout from Waukesha Catholic Memorial dropped a top seven in late December that included Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
