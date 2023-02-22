Mukwonago's Nathan Roy is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2024 class.

COMMITTED PROSPECTS FROM INSIDE THE STATE

TOP 10 REMAINING PRIORITIES IN WISCONSIN

Corey Smith, a four-star tailback from Catholic Memorial, is one of Wisconsin's top overall targets in the 2024 cycle, regardless of position. The No. 12 tailback in the country has visited UW a handful of times, most recently for the Badgers' junior day in January. Smith plans to visit Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Penn State, Clemson and USC this offseason.