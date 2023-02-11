State by State: A look at Wisconsin's top 2024 targets in Minnesota
With Wisconsin's 2023 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's hot spots on the recruiting front and examines the top targets in a handful of states across the country from the 2024 class.
Today, we continue with Minnesota, a bordering state once dubbed "in-state recruiting" for the Badgers.
Primary recruiter(s) in the state: It will be interesting to see who Wisconsin puts in Minnesota. Cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes was on the Gophers' coaching staff from 2020 to 2022, so he makes the most sense. But it could be more of a group effort moving forward.
Number of Minnesota athletes on the current roster (including the 2023 class): 6
Number of known offers extended in Minnesota in 2024 class: 1
Hotspot: Eden Prairie, Cretin-Derham
Notable past recruits from Minnesota: John Stocco, Brendan Kelly, David Gilreath, Beau Allen, Blake Sorenson, Keelon Brookins, Tyler Marz, Ryan Connelly, Kaden Johnson, Aaron Witt, Jake Ratzlaff and Riley Mahlman, among others.
TOP FIVE (REALISTIC) PRIORITIES IN MINNESOTA
Koi Perich is Wisconsin's top target in the state of Minnesota in the 2024 class. The unranked junior from Esko High School has been on campus no less than three times for visits. In late January, Perich picked up an offer from the Badgers during a junior day stop in Madison.
"I don't have a top list yet but Wisconsin is one of the top schools that have offered me," Perich told BadgerBlitz.com. "Wisconsin is obviously a great program and they have a lot of things that I like. But I love all the schools from the Big Ten that have offered and I think they are all pretty amazing."
