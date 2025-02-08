Preview: No.21 Wisconsin Looks for Season Sweep of Iowa

No.21 Wisconsin (18-5, 8-4 Big Ten) vs. Iowa (13-9, 4-7 Big Ten) Date/Time – Saturday, February 8, 12 p.m. Arena – Carver-Hawkeye Arena (15,500) Watch – NBC (Noah Eagle, Nick Bahe and Caroline Pineda) Radio – Badgers Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch), Sirius 85 or 390, stream online on iHeartRadio. Series – Wisconsin leads 90-86 (Iowa leads 54-31 in Iowa City) Last Meeting - Wisconsin won, 116-85, on January 2, 2025, in Madison Follow Online: The Badgers' Den Twitter: @Badger_Blitz Betting line: Wisconsin – 3.5

Wisconsin graduate senior wing John Tonje was one of five players who reached double figures earlier this year against Iowa. (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin) No. WISCONSIN HT/WT PTS REB AST 9 G John Tonje (Gr.) 6-4, 215 18.5 4.8 1.7 11 G Max Klesmit (Gr.) 6-4, 200 10.2 2.5 3.0 22 F Steven Crowl (Gr.) 7-0, 245 9.3 5.7 2.4 25 G John Blackwell (So.) 6-4, 203 15.2 4.7 2.2 31 F Nolan Winter (So.) 7-0, 220 10.2 5.6 1.1

Player to Watch: Winter leads UW and ranks seventh in the Big Ten shooting 59.6 percent from the field (min. 10.0 ppg per game). He also leads Big Ten shooting 71.1 percent (64-90) on 2-point FGs. He is trying to become the first Badger to shoot 60 percent from the field while averaging 10.0+ ppg since Patrick Tompkins shot 63.6 percent with 14.1 ppg in 1990-91.

Projected Starting Five (Iowa) No. IOWA HT/WT PTS REB AST 3 G Drew Thelwell (Gr.) 6-3, 195 10.2 2.3 3.0 4 G Josh Dix (Jr.) 6-6, 210 13.9 3.1 2.9 7 F Seydou Traore (So.) 6-7, 220 6.2 2.7 1.2 32 F Payton Sandfort (Sr.) 6-8, 215 16.3 5.7 3.0 44 F Riley Mulvey (Jr.) 6-11, 245 2.7 2.2 0.4

Player to watch: Named to the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Midseason top 10 on Wednesday, Sandfort has scored at least 20 points five times in the last eight games, giving him a team-best nine 20+ point games this season.

Series Notes

The Badgers have won five of the last six games and are looking for a season sweep for the first time since winning both in 2022. Wisconsin has gone 5-4 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena since 2014 with wins in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2022. Each of the last two games in Iowa City have gone to overtime with UW winning, 78-75, in 2022 and the Hawkeyes pulling out an 88-86 win last season.

Wisconsin Notes

The Badgers' 18-5 record is the team's third-best start under Greg Gard, trailing 2016-17 (20-3) and 2021-22 (19-4). The Badgers are 11-5 against the top two quadrants of the NET rankings, including six wins in Quad 1 and zero losses outside Quad 1. Only six schools have more Q1 wins than UW. Wisconsin is averaging 81.3 points per game, fifth in UW history and the highest since the school-record 86.3 ppg in 1970-71. Wisconsin ranks eighth in the nation in offensive efficiency per KenPom. UW's mark of 123.1 would rank as the school's second-highest mark in the KenPom era (1997). UW has made 10 or more 3-pointers in 13 games this season, which is the most in the Big Ten and matches the highest single-season total in school history. UW's top eight scorers have all hit at least 12 triples on the season. Ranking seventh in the Big Ten in scoring, Tonje is shooting 52.6 percent on 2FGs, 40.7 percent on 3FGs, and 91.8 percent at the free throw line.

Iowa Notes

Iowa leads the Big Ten and ranks fifth nationally, averaging 85.5 points per game. The Hawkeyes also have the top field goal percentage (.501) and effective field goal percentage (.582) in the Big Ten, ranking fourth nationally in both categories. Iowa has shot better than 50 percent from the floor 11 times and better than 60 percent three times.The team is 9-2 when shooting at least 50 percent from the field. The Hawkeyes have made at least eight 3-point field goals in 18 games, including 10+ in 12 contests. Iowa made 18 in the win over Southern -- the most since 2022 -- and 17 in the win over Nebraska. Iowa is tops in the Big Ten (18th nationally), averaging 10.3 per game. Iowa leads the Big Ten in assists (19.1, 3rd in NCAA) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.86, 3rd in NCAA). The team has had 20+ assists in nine games. Iowa has rallied to win four games this season when trailing in the second half. Iowa came back from being 15 down in the overtime win over Nebraska on Jan. 7 in Iowa City

Prediction