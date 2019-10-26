The No.3 Ohio State Buckeyes ran away with things in Columbus, outscoring No.13 Wisconsin by three touchdowns in the second half en route to a 38-7 win. The Badgers were outgained iin terms of total yardage, 431-191, and the Buckeyes converted in key third down situations to continue drives. UW's stout defense started off on the right foot, but ultimately collapsed under the pressure of star quarterback Justin Fields and elite running back J.K. Dobbins. BadgerBlitz.com's "Stat Pack" series takes a statistical look at how Ohio State was able to dominate the Badgers on both sides of the football.

SHORT AND SWEET

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins (Dan Sanger)

The theme with the Ohio State second half drives was the quick-hitting plays that caught the Badgers off guard. Three of the four consecutive touchdown drives from the third quarter into the fourth lasted less than 2:34 of game time. The starting field position certainly played a factor on three of those four as well where OSU started from its own 47, its 45 and Wisconsin's 45. In three Ohio State second half series, a play went for 20 or more yards by Dobbins. The junior back made big plays all afternoon, busting out runs of 28 and 34 yards and a 21-yard reception.

BATTLE OF THE BACKS

Speaking of Dobbins, two of the biggest stars on the field came at the running back position in the Ohio State product and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor. The difference in their performances were striking and a difference maker on Saturday. Given the same amount of carries, 20, Taylor scampered for a total of 52 yards, while Dobbins powered his way to 163 yards on the ground and 221 total yards on the day. It was Dobbins, not Taylor, who was the danger in the passing game as he caught three of his four targets for 58 yards through the air. Taylor was only able to haul in a single pass for five yards.

THE STAR OF STARS

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young (2) (Scott Stuart)

Arguably the best player on the field Saturday was not on the offensive side of the football as defensive ned Chase Young went off for the Buckeyes. The junior tied a program record with four sacks on the day as well as two forced fumbles of Badgers quarterback Jack Coan. The Maryland native recorded his fifth multi-sack game of the year and his first since a win over Miami-Ohio back on Sept. 21st. He was special on Saturday, and NFL front offices are sure to be taking notice.

ONE-SIDED AFFAIR