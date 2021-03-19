We take a closer look at the wire-to-wire victory in the BadgerBlitz Stat Pack.

Getting 15 points from Armando Bacot , North Carolina (18-11) finished as Roy Williams lost an opening round game in the NCAA tournament for the first time in his career (29-1).

Leading by at least 12 points the entire second half, Wisconsin (18-12) shot 50.8 percent from the field and 48.1 percent from the perimeter in winning its first NCAA tournament game since 2017. Senior Brad Davison delivered a season-high 29 points to improve UW to 5-42 all-time at Big Ten rival Purdue’s arena.

Labeled as underdog by the oddsmakers, the ninth-seeded Badgers looked like world-beaters with their ability to hit perimeter shots, defender consistently and finish possessions, all of which frustrated eighth-seeded North Carolina in an 85-62 pummeling in the first round of the 2021 NCAA tournament at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

This was a performance fans of the University of Wisconsin had been yearning for all season. And to do it in a personal “House of Horrors” made it so much sweeter.

- Davison was the catalyst for Wisconsin. Finishing one off his career high, Davison went 5-for-7 from 3-point range, 4-for-4 from the foul line and 5-for-8 from two. Davison’s five two-point field goals are a season high.

- Happy to play second fiddle, D’Mitrik Trice delivered 21 points (8-for-15) to give UW two 20-point scorers for the first time all season. Aleem Ford and Micah Potter were the next highest scorers with nine points each, as the seniors combined to score 75 points.

- A lot was made about North Carolina leading the nation in rebounding margin and offensive rebounding, but the Badgers managed to neutralize that threat. North Carolina rebounded 12 of its 40 missed shots and scored just 12 second-chance points. Averaging over 40 rebounds per game, the Tar Heels lost the rebounding battle, 37-34.

- Not only did UW’s defense hold North Carolina to 38.5 percent shooting, the Badgers limited UNC to 5-for-13 from the perimeter, registered five steals and blocked eight shots.

- Despite North Carolina’s size in the low post, Wisconsin stuck with the starting lineup it used the previous 10 games of Davison, Trice, Ford, Tyler Wahl and Nate Reuvers. Potter subbed in for Reuvers at the 17:37 mark.

- The two teams combined to miss their first seven shots until Wisconsin hit four of five from the field to take an early 8-2 lead. UW was 0-for-2 on 3-point shots but 4-for-6 inside the arc.

-UNC turned the ball over twice on its first seven possessions and only had one offensive rebound. So, even though the Tar Heels made four of five shots to get the deficit to 13-12, UNC’s turnovers (four leading to four UW points).

- Senior guards Davison and Trice got off to a hot start from the floor, going a combined 5-for-8 for 14 points. The rest of the group didn’t follow suit, a combined 2-for-9 with just six points.

- Wisconsin leads 22-18. Badgers were shooting just 34.8 percent from the field but have an edge in offensive rebounds, second-chance points and points off turnovers. UNC had just one offensive rebound.

- Getting a spark with a steal and eventual slam by Jonathan Davis, Wisconsin hit four straight shots and opened a 32-21 lead with 3:36 remaining. Ball movement was key with the Badgers registering an assist on three of the baskets. UNC was one for its last eight and just 8-for-24 from the floor.

- UW’s best stretch of basketball came right before halftime, thanks to Davison. The senior scored the final eight points of the first half and UW’s defense was active in contesting shots and preventing offensive rebounds.

- Leading 40-24 at halftime, the largest ever in UW’s NCAA tournament history, Wisconsin shot 45.2 percent from the floor, held North Carolina to 31.0 percent and, most importantly, outrebounded one of the best rebounding teams in the country (20-17). Averaging 15.9 offensive rebounds per game, North Carolina rebounded only three of its 20 misses and scored three second-chance points.

- Every time North Carolina tried to inch closer in the second half, Wisconsin’s 3-point shot answered a bucket. Trice, Davison and Ford all hit perimeter shots to keep the lead floating right around 17, 18 points.

- Against a team that came in shooting 31.7 percent from the perimeter, the Badgers hit the midway point of the second half leading 63-47 and shooting 52.3 percent from the field.

- To add the final punctuation point, UW closed the game on a 13-2 run over the final 4:27, including a 9-0 sprint to the finish line over the final 2:43.

- Improving to 5-1 in the No.8/No.9 game, the Badgers will face South Region’s top seed in Baylor on Sunday. Times and television schedule will be announced later tonight.