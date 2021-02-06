We take a closer look at the game in the BadgerBlitz StatPack.

D’Mitrik Trice scored 22 points for Wisconsin (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten), as the Badgers dropped into fifth place in the league with seven games remaining.

No.19 Wisconsin’s struggling offense built a double-digit deficit that the Badgers’ inconsistent defense couldn’t help them climb out of in a 75-60 defeat to No.12 Illinois at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

Instead, the Badgers’ inconsistencies continue to keep them at an arm’s length from the top spot in the conference.

It could have served as a jumping off point, a thorough performance on both ends of the court earlier this week that the University of Wisconsin could build from as it headed into the make-or-break portion of its Big Ten schedule.

- Illinois (13-5, 9-3) rode the hot hands of point guard Ayo Dosunmu and center Kofi Cockburn, as the duo combined for 44 points. Dosunmu registered the program’s first triple-double since 2001 with 21 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds. Cockburn demolished Wisconsin inside to finish with 23 points and 14 rebounds, helping the Illini shoot 52.8 percent from the field, out-rebound UW 46-19 (11-2 on the offensive glass) and out score UW, 38-28, in the paint.

- Wisconsin shot 53.3 percent in the second half but were still outscored by two points in the second 20 minutes.

- Nate Reuvers (11 points) was the only other UW player to reach double figures. The next highest UW scorer was Micah Potter (8 points), who shot 4-for-12.

- Both teams struggled from the 3-point arc, as Illinois went 5-for-16 and UW went 4-for-24. UW senior Brad Davison continues to struggle with his shot, as he missed all five of his 3-point attempts and finished with zero points.

- Wisconsin scored the game’s first two points, but then Illinois went on an 11-2 run that forced the Badgers to burn a timeout at 15:40. Dosunmu had four consecutive points in the run, including easily reading a perimeter pass from Potter and taking it for a dunk at the opposite end to force the timeout.

- After being held scoreless for the first time in over a year Tuesday, Trice hunted his mid-range shot early. He started 3-for-3 from the floor and scored seven points. His teammates, however, were 2-for-9. With Illinois starting 8-for-12 from the floor, the Badgers’ trailed 18-10.

- Wisconsin tightened up its defense over a four-minute stretch, holding the Illini to 0-for-5 and a pair of turnovers to stem the bleeding. Illinois – one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country – started just 1-for-7 from the perimeter. UW’s offense couldn’t capitalize, missing six of seven shots and failing to cut the deficit past five.

- Illinois’ Dosunmu and Cockburn were a two-man wrecking crew in the first half, combining for 25 of Illinois’ 36 points. Dosunmu finished with four assists (two to Cockburn) and no turnovers and Cockburn grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double – his NCAA-leading 13th of the season.

- Wisconsin was powerless on offense without its 3-point shot, as the Badgers went 0-for-9 in the first half and shot 30 percent (9-for-30) from the floor to trail by 13 at the break.

- The Badgers opened the second half making four of their first six shots, including their first 3-pointer of the game at the 18:05 mark, but Illinois started 4-for-4 with two buckets off UW turnovers to lead by 14.

- UW’s best offensive surge came when the Badgers started hitting some mid-range shots. Trice, Jonathan Davis (7 points), Trevor Anderson (3 points) and Potter all hit shots in a five-possession span, part of an 11-2 run that cut the deficit to seven points with 12:27 remaining.

- Potter’s struggles kept Illinois comfortable ahead. After cutting the lead to 48-41, Potter fouled Cockburn on an offensive rebound and committed turnovers on consecutive possessions that saw the lead get pushed back to double digits, where it stayed for the final 11:39.

- Wisconsin is next scheduled to play at Nebraska at Feb.11. The Huskers are playing today for the first time since Jan.10 due to a COVID pause. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. on ESPN2.

