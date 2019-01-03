Stat Pack: Rough first half dooms Badgers in loss to Minnesota
MADISON, Wis. - The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers fell to Minnesota 59-52 on Thursday night at the Kohl Center after struggling to get their offense moving in the first half. BadgerBlitz.com's Stat Pack...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news