STAT PACK: No.8 Wisconsin Knocks Off Northwestern, Moves into First Place

We take a closer look at the game in the BadgerBlitz Stat Pack.

Sophomore guard Johnny Davis returned to form with 27 points and eight rebounds for the Badgers (15-2, 6-1 Big Ten), who pushed their winning streak to seven and now sit tied with No.17 Illinois at the top of the conference standings as the season.

Put through the grinder yet again, Wisconsin survived with an 82-76 victory in front of a Welsh-Ryan Arena crowd that was heavily split between deep purple and cardinal red.

EVANSTON, Ill. – University of Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard has coined the phrase that there are no “get-well games” in the Big Ten. With the way his squad has performed over the last three weeks, there are plenty of things for the eighth-ranked team to feel good about.

- In addition to Davis, all five starters reached double figures: Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl (14), Brad Davison (13), and Steven Crowl (10). UW’s only bench points came from Chris Vogt (4).

- UW shot 51.9 percent from the field, including 54.2 percent in the second half. The Badgers went 9-for-17 from 3-point range.

-The Badgers finished with 11 turnovers, the most since committing that number against Marquette on December 4

- Wisconsin finished 17-for-26 from the free-throw line. Northwestern – averaging just 11.7 makes per game – went only 3-for-8.

- Northwestern got 23 points from Chase Audige and 19 from Boo Buie, as the Wildcats dropped their seventh game of the season by eight points or less.

- Wisconsin outrebounded Northwestern, 36-35, but was outscored 36-32 in the paint and 12-11 on second-chance points.

- Wisconsin started 3-for-7 over the first six minutes and trailed 11-9, although the Badgers scored all six of their points in the paint.

- Davis didn’t hit his first field goal (a 3-pointer) until the 11:21 mark of the first half, ending a team dry spell of 4 minutes, 24 seconds, and five missed shots. Once the lid was off, UW scored on four of its next five possessions to take a 20-18 lead.

- Ball movement paid off for Wisconsin to build a 30-24 lead with 3:53 left in the first half. UW’s 8-2 run included 3-pointers that were the result of low-post kickouts and a layup by Vogt off a fed from Davison.

- Three-point shots were the difference over the final 1:48 for Wisconsin. Davison hit a pair from the perimeter and Hepburn drilled one from halfcourt to beat the buzzer, giving UW a 41-35 lead at halftime.

- UW was 6-for-8 from the perimeter in the first half, having an assist attached to the first five makes. Northwestern was 3-for-11 from 3-point range.

- After scoring 18 points in the lane in the first half, UW came out in low-post attack mode after halftime. It paid off with UW going 4-for-7 from the field and 4-for-6 from the line, scoring 13 points on its first eight possessions. Better yet, UW drew four fouls in the first 2:20 of the half.

- Northwestern made a pair of pushes to cut into a nine-point lead, but the Badgers starters had answers. Hepburn hit a turnaround fadeaway jumper on the baseline and Wahl – off a feed from Davis – buried an elbow 3-pointer to counter Wildcats buckets.

- Wahl’s low-post bucket (the 14th for UW) put the Badgers up seven with 11:15 to go, but the offense didn’t make another field goal for 5:19. But a combination of UW going 6-for-6 from the line over that stretch and its defense holding NU to six points on the 10 possessions between buckets, the Badgers managed to build their lead to nine (71-62) with 5:54 left.

- NU tried to make a final push, twice cutting the lead to five, only to have Davis answer both times with a jumper of his own. The second make had a touch of luck He tried to draw a foul on a 3-point attempt but didn’t get the call. It worked out anyway, as Davis’s off-balanced shot banked off the glass to put UW up, 76-68, with 2:15 to go.

- Consecutive NU 3-pointers cut the lead to four with 41.1 seconds left, and UW was uncharacteristically in scramble mode. Davison barely battled out of a double team to call timeout, only to get stripped on the inbound pass and get bailed out with the jump-ball arrow. Davis missed two free throws with 28 seconds left, but UW’s defense held on the next possession. Wahl went 1-for-2 from the line to ice the game with 14 seconds left.

- Wisconsin returns home for a matchup with No.14 Michigan State Friday. Tipoff from the Kohl Center is at 8 p.m. and will be televised on FS1.