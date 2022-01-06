 No.23 Wisconsin puts five players in double figures as Badgers power past Iowa, 87-78
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-06 22:17:10 -0600') }} basketball Edit

STAT PACK: No.23 Wisconsin Powers Past Iowa

MADISON, Wis. – There was no slowing down for sophomore Johnny Davis and Wisconsin basketball, two entities that are starting to see pieces click together.

Fresh off his career-high 37 points in Monday’s upset at No.3 Purdue, Davis delivered 26 more in front of 18 NBA scouts, including 17 in the first half to help the 23rd-ranked Badgers to an 87-78 victory over Iowa at the Kohl Center Thursday.

It was a balanced effort with five players in double figures for Wisconsin (11-2, 2-1), which broke a four-game losing streak in the series by putting up its highest point total against the Hawkeyes since March 1994.

We take a closer look at the game in the BadgerBlitz StatPack.

Tyler Wahl was one of four Badgers in double figures, scoring 10 of his 16 points in the second half.
Tyler Wahl was one of four Badgers in double figures, scoring 10 of his 16 points in the second half. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

- In addition to hitting the 20-point mark for the sixth straight game, Davis added nine rebounds and five assists as UW led for nearly 38 minutes.

- Brad Davison scored 11 of his 18 points in the second half while adding seven rebounds. Forwards Tyler Wahl (16 pts, 9 rbds) and Steven Crowl (12) reached double digits for the first time in Big Ten play this season, while Chucky Hepburn (11) rounded out the 10+ scorers.

- Other scorers for Wisconsin include Jahcobi Neath (2) and Carter Gilmore (2).

- The Badgers shot 50 percent for each half, narrowly edging the Hawkeyes in the field goal department (49.2)

- UW scored a season-high 40 points in the paint, outrebounding Iowa 43-26. Those numbers helped UW thrive despite going just 5-for-17 from 3-point range and 16-for-23 from the foul line.

- Iowa (11-4, 1-3) was led by Keegan Murray’s 27 points. The nation’s leading scorer was 10-for-16 from the floor, but the Hawkeyes were outscored by 17 points with him on the floor – a combination of him playing a team-high 35 minutes and inconsistency from virtually everyone else.

- With a buzz in the air for an early conference showdown, both teams got off to hot shooting starts. Wisconsin started 6-for-8 from the field with scoring from four different players, while Iowa started 5-for-7.

- The Badgers had a size advantage but that wasn’t generating success in the paint early. Iowa scored 14 of its first 17 points in the lane and held a 7-4 edge on the glass. The Hawks scored paint buckets off both their offensive rebounds, including Murray out maneuvering past three defenders for a rebound.

- The second media timeout was evidently well placed. UW came out more aggressive defensively and was rewarded by holding Iowa to 1-for-9 and sprinting on an 11-0 run over 3:30, giving them a 31-19 lead.

- After holding Iowa to no points in the paint for nearly six minutes, the Hawkeyes scored four straight buckets inside on an 8-0 run that cut the lead to five. Almost on cue, UW scored six straight in the lane to rebuild the double-digit lead.

- UW got a big call in its favor with eight seconds left in the half when Davison was contacted shooting a 3-pointer. Iowa’s argument – which had some validity – was that Davison drew the foul by sticking out his right leg. Davison hit all three free throws to give UW a 45-32 at halftime lead.It

- Scoring 20 points in the lane in the first 20 minutes, Wisconsin scored half as many in the first 3:48 of the second half. In six possessions, the Badgers scored 12 points with 10 being dubbed “paint points” to build a 57-38 lead.

- With Davison hit his step-back jumper with 14:30 remaining, the Badgers had four players reach double figures.

- Missing his first three second-half shots, Davis enjoyed a prolonged rest before the under-12 timeout and the sophomore checked back in fresh. He delivered a pull-up jumper on his second possession back in and after a Wahl steal, delivered the alley-oop slam off a perfect fed from Neath to put UW up 65-48.

- UW led by as many as 23 points with 7:08 remaining, allowing Wisconsin to start pulling its starters down the stretch.

- Wisconsin has another quick turnaround when the Badgers travel to College Park to take on Maryland Sunday night. The tipoff from the Xfinity Center is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

