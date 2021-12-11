STAT PACK: No.22 Wisconsin Goes Cold in 73-55 Loss at No.21 Ohio State

We take a closer look at the game in the BadgerBlitz Stat Pack.

The defeat ends a six-game winning streak for the Badgers (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten), who shot just 29.4 percent in the second half.

Three days after storming back from 22 points down to shock Indiana, No.22 Wisconsin couldn’t dig itself out of its second-half shooting funk, causing a five-point halftime deficit to swell to as many as 23 in a 73-55 setback to No.21 Ohio State at Value City Arena Saturday.

There would be no miraculous comeback for the University of Wisconsin this time.

- Sophomore Johnny Davis led Wisconsin in scoring for the seventh time, finishing with 24 points. He also led the Badgers in rebounds (seven), assists (three), and steals (three), committing just one turnover in 38 minutes.

- Senior Brad Davison added 13 points for UW but missed all five of his second-half shots. Other UW scorers included Chris Vogt (7), Chucky Hepburn (5), Tyler Wahl (3), Jordan Davis (2), and Ben Carlson (1).

- Wisconsin shot 33.8 percent overall (22-for-65) and just 6-for-26 from 3-point range.

- The Badgers were outrebounded for the first time this season by double digits, as Ohio State nabbed 49 rebounds to UW’s 28. The Buckeyes turned eight offensive rebounds into 11 second-chance points, while Wisconsin could only manage two points off five offensive rebounds. The Badgers were outscored 32-24 in the paint.

- Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell was dominant with a game-high 28 points on 11-for-16 shooting. The Buckeyes (8-2, 2-0) also put Zed Key in double figures with 11 points while leading scorer Kyle Young had 14 rebounds. OSU shot 50 percent from the field (29-for-58)

- UW’s bench was short for the second straight game, as Lorne Bowman and Carter Gilmore did not make the trip due to sickness. Bowman also missed Wednesday’s game against Indiana. Two players who did miss Wednesday’s game – guard Jahcobi Neath and forward Markus Ilver – played Saturday.

- After trailing 7-2, Wisconsin went on a 15-2 over the next 5:19 by largely taking advantage of the Buckeyes’ carelessness. Ohio State committed six turnovers by the second media timeout, including four coming in a 1:55 span. Nine of UW’s first 17 points came off turnovers.

- While a handful of turnovers were self-inflicted, UW forced many of them with its defense. With Malaki Branham holding at the top of the key, Wahl swatted the ball free, drove to the block, ball faked, and finished through contact for a 3-point play.

- UW’s momentum waned as Ohio State countered with its own 12-0 run over the next 4:03. UW had eight empty possessions on that stretch that included three turnovers.

- Ohio State outscored UW by only one over the final 6:37 to take a 34-29 lead at halftime. Liddell (14 points, 6-for-7), Davis (13, 6-for-10), and Davison (11, 3-for-5 3-point FG) were the dominant trio. Outside Davis and Davison, UW’s players were a combined 2-for-14.

- Wisconsin shot 38.7 percent in the first half, compared to 54.8 percent for Ohio State, but the Badgers only trailed by five in large part by generating 10 points off 10 OSU turnovers.

- Hepburn opened the second half with a jumper on UW’s first possession, but the Badgers went cold after that and missed its next 10 shots in the following four-plus minutes.

- Ohio State only made three field goals during UW’s drought but two were 3-pointers to build its first double-digit lead at 42-31.

- The Buckeyes effectively ended the game starting at the 12:18 mark. Starting with a 3-pointer by Meechie Johnson, Ohio State went on a 12-0 run by scoring on five straight possessions. When Liddell made a 3-point play, the Buckeyes led 56-36.

- The Badgers would get no closer than 14 points over the final 9:53.

- Wisconsin returns to the Kohl Center to play its final three nonconference games, starting Wednesday against Nicholls State. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.