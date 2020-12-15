In a game added to the schedule Saturday, Wisconsin (5-1) put four players in double figures and hit enough big shots to neutralize center Cameron Krutwig ’s game-high 19 points and the physical defense the Ramblers (3-1) brought up from Chicago.

No.12 Wisconsin found its connection from beyond the arc Tuesday night, tying its season high with 10 3-pointers to help fight off multiple scoring runs in a 77-63 victory over Loyola (Ill.) at the Kohl Center.

- The tote board was heavy with the contributions at the top of Wisconsin’s offense. Brad Davison and D’Mitrik Trice led UW with 17 points but got there in different ways (Davison going 7-for-9 from the line, Trice 6-for-15 from the field). Micah Potter had his hands full defensively with Krutwig and managed to score 13 points (3-for-4 from 3) and add seven rebounds. Freshman Jonathan Davis tied his career high with 12 while adding five rebounds, two assists, one steal and no turnovers in 23 minutes.

- Shooting 37 percent from 3-point range as a team, Wisconsin went 10-for-18 from beyond the perimeter, getting at least one 3-pointer from six different players.

- Finishing at 43.9 percent shooting, Wisconsin went 15-for-24 (62.5 percent) in the second half, including 5-for-8 from 3-point range.

- Wisconsin finished with four turnovers while forcing 14, leading to 15 points.

- Wisconsin has been accustomed to fast starts but the Ramblers play a kind of defense that UW’s starters usually only see in practice. With a relentless man-to-man defense, active hands by defenders who face guard and a 6-9 center in Krutwig, who is probably pushing 300 pounds, Wisconsin settled for jump shots from the mid-range and the perimeter. The result was a 0-for-8 start from the floor and a 7-0 deficit.

- A well-placed media timeout served its purpose. Starting to get more action to the rim following a deep Davison 3-pointer, the Badgers touched the post on three straight possessions, yielded two baskets and drawing an offensive foul following one of the makes. That resulted in an extra possession and a set play to Davis registered a three pointer from the corner. Throw in Potter netting two free throws after being fouled off an offensive rebound, the Badgers went on a 17-3 run.

- UW’s means of offense evaporated after taking its 17-10 run, as the Badgers went 4-for-15 from the floor over the final 8 minutes, 29 seconds of the half.

- The Badgers finished shooting just 30.3 percent in the first half but had a 31-26 lead in part by scoring eight points off eight forced turnovers, going 5-for-10 from the 3-point line and 6-for-6 from the free throw line, outscoring Loyola by five points in those latter two categories.

- A quick 7-2 run out the locker room brought the game to even, where it stayed until the Badgers hit four 3-pointers in a five-possession span. One of those was a four-point play from Davison that helped add to an 19-2 run and a 54-36 lead, the biggest of the game.

- A slight deacceleration off the gas pedal tightened things up quickly. Struggling with the 3-point shot most of the night, the Rambles hit a pair of them – including a four-play play of their own – and use Krutwig to get Potter into foul trouble. Fouls on consecutive possessions by Potter gave him three and put him to the bench at the 10:19 mark. Nate Reuvers – with his own three fouls – was inserted on the floor and struggled to slow him down. A hookshot by Krutwig in the paint cut the lead to 58-49 with 7:01 remaining.

- Loyola could get no closer thanks to Davis, who hit a pair of layups thanks to solid defense on the other end (a bad pass by Krutwig and a block by Aleem Ford). UW kept the lead at 10 points or more over the final seven minutes.

- Krutwig hit his averages with 19 points and five rebounds and two assists, while Lucas Williamson added 15. Those two players shot a combined 12-for-22. The rest of the Ramblers managed to go just 9-for-32 (28.1 percent).

- Wisconsin finishes the nonconference portion of its schedule Saturday morning against No.23 Louisville. Tipoff is at 11 a.m. and will be televised by ESPN2.