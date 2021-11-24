STAT PACK: Jackpot! Wisconsin beats St. Mary's 61-55 to win Maui Invite

So, this was the team picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten conference? After a sterling comeback against Texas A&M Monday and hanging on to outlast No.12 Houston Tuesday, the University of Wisconsin won its first Maui Invitational title by grinding past St. Mary’s, 61-55, at the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas. Sophomore Johnny Davis scored 11 of his game-high 20 points over the final 7:49, junior Tyler Wahl added 18 points, five rebounds, and four blocks and the Badgers (5-1) wiped out a 10-point deficit early in the second half. St. Mary’s (6-1) put three players in double figures, but the Gaels shot 32.0 percent in the second half while committing 16 turnovers. We take a closer look at the championship game in the BadgerBlitz Stat Pack

Going against St. Mary's Dan Fotu, Tyler Wahl scores two of his 12 second-half points, giving him 18 for the game. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

- Wisconsin shot 37.5 percent for the game but shot 44.4 percent in the second half. UW also went 16-for-18 from the free-throw line. - In addition to Davis and Davison, Wisconsin got six points from Chucky Hepburn, five points from Lorne Bowman, and four points each from Steven Crowl, Brad Davison, and Carter Gilmore. - One big difference in the game was turnovers. UW had eight turnovers (three in the second half), while St. Mary’s committed 16 turnovers. - Wisconsin led for just 5:30 of game time, including the last 5:12 of the game. -After scoring 21 points Monday and 30 points on Tuesday, Davis stayed hot with scoring UW’s first six points. He had a team-high nine points at halftime but only attempted two shots in the final 13:59. - While Davis carried the offense at the start, the Gaels hit the Badgers with their balance. With four players in their starting lineup averaging between 11.3 and 9.8 points per game, the Gaels had four different players score through the first five minutes and began shooting 5-for-7 from the floor.