STAT PACK: No. 21 Wisconsin defeats Northwestern in road win
No. 21 Wisconsin returned to its winning ways in Evanston, shrugging off a two-game losing streak en route to a 68-51 victory over Northwestern on Sunday evening.
The Badgers (16-8 overall, 10-7 Big Ten) shot over 40% from the field for the first time since Feb. 6, and they handed the Wildcats (6-14, 3-13) their 13th consecutive loss dating back to Dec. 26.
BadgerBlitz.com hones in on some key numbers from the Big Ten contest in our Stat Pack.
- Wisconsin now holds a six-game winning streak against Northwestern that dates back to Feb. 22, 2018. In those half-dozen victories in the last three years, the Badgers have not allowed more than 64 points in a contest.
- Overall, UW shot 41.1% from the field (23-of-56 shooting) and hit on nine of 25 (36%) attempts from three-point range.
- Five Badgers scored in double digits against the Wildcats -- Micah Potter, D'Mitrik Trice, Jonathan Davis, Brad Davison and Tyler Wahl.
- Potter led the way for UW, scoring a game-high 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting -- hitting all three three-point opportunities. Fifteen of those points came in the first half. Overall, the redshirt senior also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out three assists.
- Trice was nearly as efficient as Potter, scoring 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting that included draining three of four from beyond the arc. The fifth-year point guard tallied five rebounds and five assists each in Evanston on Sunday night.
- Davis was the third Badger alongside Potter and Trice who helped push the team to a 10-point halftime lead. He finished with 12 points, two rebounds and two assists. Though only making three of eight field goal attempts, Davis connected on six of seven free throws (leading the team in both free throws made and attempted).
- Davis himself almost out-shot Northwestern at the charity stripe. Wisconsin held a key advantage in this category, making 13 of 15. The Wildcats finished 5 of 8 in this category.
- After Potter hit a shot at the 13:05 mark of the first half, UW did not score until Trice's jumper with 7:20 remaining -- a 5:45 scoring drought. That said, the Badgers broke out in a big way to end the first half to take a double-digit lead into the locker room. Wisconsin went on a 19-6 run starting with that bucket by Trice; he, Potter and Davis were the trio that scored in that span.
With tonight’s result, @BadgerMBB has reached at least 10 Big 10 wins for the 18th time in the last 20 seasons. No other conference team can make that claim. Winning is hard. Winning consistently is harder. Congrats to the Badgers. May there be many more wins in your future— Matt Lepay (@MattLepay) February 22, 2021
- More fun, key stats from the Wisconsin win: Northwestern committed 14 turnovers, which led to 21 UW points. The Badgers coughed up possession eight times, and the Wildcats converted those to 10 points.
- The big performances by Potter and Davis led to a huge effort off the bench (well, stats-wise, at least). In fact, they were the only ones who scored that were not starters, but UW outpaced Northwestern, 31-15, in bench points.
- The Wildcats only had one player, Boo Buie, score in double figures. He tied with Potter for a game-high 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting with two rebounds and four assists.
- Buie and forward Robbie Beran were the only players for Northwestern who shot at or greater than 50% from the field on Sunday night. Those two combined to hit 11 of 21 field goal opportunities. The rest of the team made just nine of 29 attempts (31%).
- Wahl scored all 10 points in the second half after only playing eight minutes in the first 20 minutes (two personal fouls committed by the 13:23 mark of the first half may do that). In that final period, the sophomore connected on 4-of-8 shots from the field.
- Davison was the final Badger to hit double digits with a second-half three-pointer with 1:13 in regulation. Though his shooting performance was not great -- making three of 10 field goal opportunities -- he finished with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. He made all four free throw attempts.
- Redshirt senior point guard Trevor Anderson did not play again for Wisconsin. That led to seven Badgers playing at least 16 minutes.
- Freshman forward Carter Gilmore played for the first time since the Feb. 6 loss against Illinois and saw time on the court for a career-high four minutes, 38 seconds. The walk-on missed both shots he attempted but grabbed his third career rebound.
- Redshirt senior Aleem Ford missed all seven shots he took against Northwestern; however, the forward grabbed five rebounds and contributed four assists in about 28:23 of play.
- Wisconsin now has six days to rest up before hosting No. 5 Illinois on Feb. 27.