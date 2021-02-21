No. 21 Wisconsin returned to its winning ways in Evanston, shrugging off a two-game losing streak en route to a 68-51 victory over Northwestern on Sunday evening. The Badgers (16-8 overall, 10-7 Big Ten) shot over 40% from the field for the first time since Feb. 6, and they handed the Wildcats (6-14, 3-13) their 13th consecutive loss dating back to Dec. 26. BadgerBlitz.com hones in on some key numbers from the Big Ten contest in our Stat Pack.

- Wisconsin now holds a six-game winning streak against Northwestern that dates back to Feb. 22, 2018. In those half-dozen victories in the last three years, the Badgers have not allowed more than 64 points in a contest. - Overall, UW shot 41.1% from the field (23-of-56 shooting) and hit on nine of 25 (36%) attempts from three-point range. - Five Badgers scored in double digits against the Wildcats -- Micah Potter, D'Mitrik Trice, Jonathan Davis, Brad Davison and Tyler Wahl. - Potter led the way for UW, scoring a game-high 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting -- hitting all three three-point opportunities. Fifteen of those points came in the first half. Overall, the redshirt senior also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out three assists. - Trice was nearly as efficient as Potter, scoring 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting that included draining three of four from beyond the arc. The fifth-year point guard tallied five rebounds and five assists each in Evanston on Sunday night. - Davis was the third Badger alongside Potter and Trice who helped push the team to a 10-point halftime lead. He finished with 12 points, two rebounds and two assists. Though only making three of eight field goal attempts, Davis connected on six of seven free throws (leading the team in both free throws made and attempted). - Davis himself almost out-shot Northwestern at the charity stripe. Wisconsin held a key advantage in this category, making 13 of 15. The Wildcats finished 5 of 8 in this category. - After Potter hit a shot at the 13:05 mark of the first half, UW did not score until Trice's jumper with 7:20 remaining -- a 5:45 scoring drought. That said, the Badgers broke out in a big way to end the first half to take a double-digit lead into the locker room. Wisconsin went on a 19-6 run starting with that bucket by Trice; he, Potter and Davis were the trio that scored in that span.

With tonight’s result, @BadgerMBB has reached at least 10 Big 10 wins for the 18th time in the last 20 seasons. No other conference team can make that claim. Winning is hard. Winning consistently is harder. Congrats to the Badgers. May there be many more wins in your future — Matt Lepay (@MattLepay) February 22, 2021