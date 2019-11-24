MADISON -- The No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers took care of business inside Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday afternoon, grinding up 606 total yards of offense in a 45-24 win over Purdue. Normally on BadgerBlitz.com's weekly "Stat Pack" series, we break down key numbers from the game. However, with another 200-yard performance to his name, we will branch out to cover what Jonathan Taylor did against the Boilermakers and beyond in what could have been his final home game of his historic UW career.

NUMBER OF 100-YARD EFFORTS IN 38-GAME CAREER: 31

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (Darren Lee/Darren Lee Photography)

Taylor finished the game with 222 yards on 28 carries with a 51-yard touchdown. Straight from UW's game notes, he only trails another Badgers legend, Ron Dayne, in going over the century mark in more contests (33). That said, Taylor has seen action in under 40 contests. According to SportsReference.com, Dayne played in 47 career games. Regardless, the lineage of great Wisconsin backs continues 20 years later.

NUMBER OF 200-YARD PERFORMANCES: 12

According to UW, Taylor tied Texas standout Ricky Williams for second place in Division I/FBS history in single-game performances that went for 200 yards or more. Who's in front of Taylor and Williams? You guessed it, Dayne (with 14). Taylor will have at least two chances, perhaps three to tie or surpass him. This season alone, the New Jersey native has gone for 200 yards or more four times. In hitting that milestone the past three consecutive games, UW called out that he joins a proud list of backs who have achieved that feat. That most recently includes Melvin Gordon (2014), Dayne (both in 1996 and 1999) and Billy Marek (1974).

NUMBER OF 200-YARD PERFORMANCES AGAINST NEBRASKA AND PURDUE: 6

If this is indeed Taylor's final season, these two programs will likely not be too disheartened with the back leaving for the NFL. Last week in Lincoln, Taylor became the first player in program history to gain 200 or more rushing yards against an opponent three times in his career with that 204-yard performance. After the Huskers became the first team to add to Taylor's legacy in this particular category, the Boilermakers etched their names in the record books as well. Here are the career numbers for Taylor against these two programs: *Nebraska: 74 carries, 674 yards, seven rushing touchdowns *Purdue: 91 carries, 762 yards, five rushing touchdowns

OFFENSE REGAINS RUSHING IDENTITY IN LAST THREE WINS