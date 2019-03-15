Stat Pack: Badgers survive and advance in Chicago
CHICAGO — The No. 4 seed Wisconsin Badgers held on to a 66-62 win over the upstart Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday in Chicago, and BadgerBlitz.com was there to take in all the action. Our stat pack ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news