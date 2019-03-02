Stat Pack: Badgers ride second half comeback to win over Penn State
MADISON, Wis. - The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers overcame a first-half deficit and held on to a slim lead in the final minutes of the second half on Saturday to beat Penn State 61-57 at the Kohl Center. BadgerBlitz.com's Stat Pack from the game is included below.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news