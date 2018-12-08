Stat Pack: Wisconsin falls to Marquette, 74-69
MILWAUKEE - The No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers fell to the Marquette Golden Eagles 74-69 in overtime on Saturday afternoon at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, coming up short in a back-and-forth matchup between the two in-state rivals.
BadgerBlitz.com was there to take in all of the action, and our Stat Pack from the game is included below.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news