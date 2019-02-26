Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-26 23:16:36 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Stat Pack: Badgers fall to Indiana in double overtime

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers fell to the Indiana Hoosiers 75-73 in double overtime on Tuesday night in Bloomington at Assembly Hall after their offense struggled down the stretch. BadgerBlitz.com's...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}