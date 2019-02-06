Ticker
basketball

Stat Pack: Badgers earn tough road win at Minnesota

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers made up for last month's loss to Minnesota by grinding out a 56-51 win at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Wednesday night. BadgerBlitz.com's Stat Pack from the game is...

