Stat Pack: Badgers down Maryland in second half
MADISON, Wis. - The No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers handed No. 21 Maryland a 69-61 loss on Friday night in the Kohl Center thanks to a strong performance on both offense and defense in the second half. Ba...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news