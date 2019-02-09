Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-09 13:45:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Stat Pack: Badgers come up short in second half against Michigan

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers fell to the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines 61-52 on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor, as the Wolverines cut short UW's six-game winning streak at the Crisler Center. BadgerBl...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}