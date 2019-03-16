Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-16 14:54:27 -0500') }} basketball

Stat Pack: Badgers can't get over the hump against Spartans

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

No. 1 Michigan State handed No. 4 Wisconsin a 67-55 loss in the Big Ten Tournament semi-finals on Saturday in Chicago, ending the Badgers' hopes at winning a conference tournament title on their way back to the NCAA Tournament.

BadgerBlitz.com's Stat Pack from the game is included below, breaking down how and why the Badgers failed to get over the hump against the Spartans.

Cykh0f1bmxasjfonb6km
AP Photos
