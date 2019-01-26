Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-26 16:30:42 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Stat Pack: Badgers beat Northwestern, 62-46

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 62-46 on Saturday at the Kohl Center, riding a triple-double from Ethan Happ to their third consecutive win.

BadgerBlitz.com's Stat Pack from the game is included below.

Obogmaj9b04ewudcmhz2
Darren Lee
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}