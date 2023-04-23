CINCINNATI - Top prospects from around the Midwest showed up for the fourth stop of the Rivals Camp Series on Sunday at Winton Woods High School. At day’s end, a long list of players earned recognition for outstanding performances. Here’s a look at the RCS Cincinnati MVP award winners:



QUARTERBACK

Nacari McFarland

McFarland immediately jumped out in warm-ups with his long 6-foot-6, 170-pound frame, and he backed up his premier physical stature with a strong day through the air both downfield and in goal line settings. While his long arms produce a unique throwing motion that takes some getting used to, the ball still comes out on a line with elite ball placement. His strongest part of the day came when throwing comeback routes in the goal line setting as he was able to rocket the pigskin into the perfect spot along the sidelines for his receivers. McFarland holds one offer from New Mexico State and is receiving a lot of interest from programs in the Midwest.

*****

RUNNING BACK

Tito Glass

At 6-foot-3 and 237 pounds Glass is a mammoth of a running back. In a setting where it is often difficult for big running backs to thrive, the 2024 "athlete" recruit did just that from start to finish. He is incredibly light on his feet, extremely shifty and showed the ability to make defenders miss in confined space. Glass was especially impressive during the linebacker versus running back pass blocking session where he used his frame and strength to overpower would be pass rushers.

*****

WIDE RECEIVER

Kyan Berry-Johnson

Among a strong receiver group that arguably stood out more than any other position group on Sunday, Berry-Johnson was the most impressive with his twitchy route-running, physicality in close coverage and strong hands that produced some highlight reel material. Not many defensive backs were able to even run with Berry-Johnson's route movement, and even fewer were able to go upstairs with him with his ball control. Berry-Johnson committed to Wisconsin last week and is locked in with the Badgers moving forward.

*****

OFFENSIVE LINE

Mercer Luniewski

This could have gone to either of the Luniewski twins as Charlton Luniewski also had one of the best performances of the day and especially shined during 1-on-1s. It was Mercer Luniewski's complete performance from start to finish that earned him MVP out of a loaded offensive lineman group in the end. He matches his plus frame with great bend, a high level of athleticism and a strong punch. Kentucky, Wisconsin, Pitt, Michigan State, Duke and Boston College are in the mix for the offensive tackle with 15 offers

*****

DEFENSIVE LINE

Marquise Lightfoot

Much was expected from the five-star candidate going into the camp and Lightfoot more than lived up to the high standards placed upon him through the day. Lightfoot has the prototypical frame for an edge rusher and combines that with a skill player level of athleticism to make him the perfect recruit. He made a statement by winning some battles against top offensive lineman during the 1-on-1 period and even as impressive as that was, it was his bend, body control and fluidity during every session of the camp that won him the award. Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood Academy pass rusher has over 40 offers including the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Oregon, Illinois, Wisconsin and Tennessee.

*****

LINEBACKER

KJ Brown

Brown showed out amidst a linebacker group that had something to prove on Sunday and stood up to the challenge. Brown was sticky in coverage against an athletic running back group and also showed off some pass rushing skills in the pass protection drills. Brown covers space with ease and uses his wide frame to make his presence felt physically and push back on opposing offensive weapons. Brown has taken a spring visit to Kentucky and is currently fielding other FBS interest.

*****

DEFENSIVE BACK

Tarrion Grant