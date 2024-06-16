There were several talented quarterbacks at Camp Randall on Sunday afternoon, but perhaps none stood out more than Illinois native Trae Taylor. The class of 2027 gunslinger oozes talent, and he had Badgers' quarterbacks' coach Phil Longo paying close attention.

"I just want to see everything one more time before I start to narrow down what I'm looking at as far as schools that have interest in me or I'm interested in," Taylor said following camp. "This is a school that I've been to before, so I just wanted to come here one more time, see how the coaches treated me, how they felt about me, and go from there."

His deep ball was especially tantalizing, as it seemed to always fall right into the bucket with a perfect nosedive.

"It's not a main focus of mine, it's just kind of easy for me. It feels like a little layup," Taylor said of his deep passing. "It's always kinda came naturally to me."

At the time of writing, Wisconsin has yet to offer the standout signal caller. But after he was seen talking to Longo and head coach Luke Fickell immediately following practice, an offer could certainly be on its way.